The sales of VILVI GROUP November 2024

VILVI GROUP, which consists of Vilkyškių pieninė AB, “Modest” AB, Kelmės pieninė AB, “Kelmės pienas” UAB, “Pieno logistika” AB and “Baltic Dairy Board” SIA, consolidated sales for November 2024 amounted to 20.98 million EUR – 6.6% increase comparing to November 2023. The sales of the Group for period January – November 2024 amounted to 225.95 million EUR 17.1% increase comparing to the same period last year.

Vilija Milaseviciute

Economics and finance director

Phone: +370 441 55 102

Email: vilija.milaseviciute@vilvi.eu