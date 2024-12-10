Electric Motor Rotor Shaft Market Set for 6.4% CAGR Growth, Projected to Hit USD 4.44 billion by 2034 | PMR

New York, USA, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

The global electric motor rotor shaft market size is projected to grow from USD 2.24 billion in 2024 to USD 4.44 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.4%, according to a new report by Polaris Market Research.

Rotor shafts are elemental constituents of electric motors for electric vehicles. They transport the mechanical energy created by electromagnetic communication between the rotor and stator to the drive shaft, which sanctions the vehicle to move. Rotor shafts are excessively accountable for the alteration of electrical energy into mechanical action of the drive train. It must be capable of combating accelerated speeds and forces while being made with utmost accuracy to sanction the seamless function of the electric motor.

Key Insights from the Report

The market for electric motor rotor shafts is significantly shaped by the nudge toward green energy sources and the electrification of industrial procedures.

The electric motor rotor shaft market segmentation is mainly based on type, material type, application, end user, and region.

Based on type, the solid shaft segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By region, the report provides market insights into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Electric Motor Rotor Shaft Market Scope

Report Attributes Details Market size value in 2024 USD 2.24 billion Market size in 2025 USD 2.39 billion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 4.44 billion CAGR 6.4% from 2025 to 2034 Base year 2024 Historical data 2020-2023 Forecast period 2025-2034

Market’s Growth Drivers

Amalgamation of Progressive Substances: The amalgamation of progressive substances such as composites and alloys improve shaft longevity and decreases weight, assisting in enhanced motor productivity. The acquisition of such substances is anticipated to surface as a forthcoming trend in the market. Further, the continuing progressions in manufacturing technologies involving accuracy engineering and automation are contributing to the electric motor rotor shaft market growth.

Acquisition of Progressive Composites: Manufacturers are growingly embracing progressive composites, elevated strength alloys, and carbon fiber to decrease the weight of rotor shafts. Demand for more green motors is surging globally, especially in electric vehicles, as motors assist in decreasing the comprehensive weight, which can cause notable energy savings and expanded battery life.

Growing Usage of Industry 4.0 Concepts: Industry 4.0 notions such as IOT, AI, and data analytics are being used to maximize production procedures, enhance quality regulation, and decrease manufacturing prices. These technologies sanction real-time observation and prophetic sustenance of rotor shafts, sanctioning consonant performance and durability.

List of Electric Motor Rotor Shaft Market Key Players

Siemens AG

Bosch Rexroth AG

ABB Ltd.

General Electric (GE)

Schneider Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

Nidec Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

SKF Group

Timken Company

Parker Hannifin

Eaton Corporation

Geographical Analysis

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest electric motor rotor shaft market share owing to the region’s robust industrial foundation, speedy urbanization, and notable existence of automotive manufacturing centers in nations such as China, Japan, and South Korea. The region's authority in EV generation and acquisition, together with its growing concentration on green energy, pushes its dominance.

Europe is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is primarily because of its robust concentration on eco-friendly and progressive manufacturing technologies. The region's automotive industry, especially in Germany, is a prominent propeller of the demand with an escalating concentration on EVs and hybrid systems. European nations are also at the vanguard of industrial automation and green energy acquisition additionally pushing the requirement for elevated presentation electric motors and constituents such as rotor shafts.





Market Segmentation

By Type Outlook

Solid Shaft

Hollow Shaft

Stepped Shaft

Others

By Material Type Outlook

Steel

Aluminum

Composite

Others

By Application Outlook

Industrial Machinery

Automotive Sector

Appliances

Others

By End User Outlook

OEMs

Aftermarket

By Regional Outlook

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



