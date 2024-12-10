Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market Set to Expand at a Staggering 12.8% CAGR, Reaching USD 15.27 billion by 2034 | PMR

New York, USA, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

The global cell isolation/cell separation market size was USD 4.58 billion in 2024, estimated at USD 5.16 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach around USD 15.27 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2025 to 2034.

What is Cell Isolation/Cell Separation?

Cell separation, also normally referred to as cell isolation, is a procedure to detach one or more particular cells from a heterogeneous blend of cells. Carrying out experiments on isolated cells permits scientists to expectantly respond to particular research questions by lessening meddling from other cell types within the specimen. Isolated cells have several applications within life science research permitting scientists to carry out molecular analysis of a solitary cell type involving RNA formulations and epigenetic analysis and to genetically change and augment a specific cell type of interest for disease modelling or cell therapy research applications.

Key Takeaways from the Report

The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.8%.

The market for cell isolation/cell separation is expanding due to the research and development ventures in biotechnology.

The cell isolation/cell separation market analysis is primarily based on product, technique, cell type, application, end users, and region.

Based on product, the instruments segment dominated the market.

North America dominated the market with the largest share and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Growing Demand for Customized Medicines: The cell isolation/cell separation market size is expanding due to the growing demand for customized medicine for the cure of sparse illnesses such as cancer. Customized medicines prominently concentrate on distinct genetics and molecular profiles for the treatment of patients discomforted from sparse illnesses. The cell isolation approaches sanction researchers to study precise cell types and provide a superior comprehension of illness apparatus.

Growth in Regenerative Medicines: The growth in regenerative medicines and stem cell research is expected to push the market. Regenerative medicines target mending and restoring injured tissues and body parts through inventive methodologies, frequently depending on stem cells because of their potential to convert into several cell types. Productive advancement in this arena entails accurate isolation of particular stem cells and other crucial cell kinds to comprehend their attributes, maximize growth set up, and advance productive treatments.

Trends and Opportunities

Progressions in Centrifugation Machines: Progressions in centrifugation machines and cell separation methodologies have provided researchers the potential to carry out a gamut of demonstrations productively, with meager budgets faster. For instance, StemCell Technologies reveals that cell separation beneath specific conditions takes many hours to finish using magnetic-operated cell sorting or density-sloping cell sorting, which suggests that the cell isolation/cell separation market demand is expanding.

Expansion of Applications in Cancer Research: The market is anticipated to grow due to the augmentation of applications in cancer research and cure. Cell isolation is advantageous in researching tumor biology, recognizing cancer biomarkers, and advancing earmarked cell therapies for cure. For instance, when circulating tumor cells are secluded from blood specimens, researchers can effortlessly analyze the molecular attributes of tumors and their growth elements.

Competitive Analysis

The market is always developing, with several firms struggling to invent and discern themselves. Spearheading global corporations command the market by manipulating outstanding research and development, progressive manufacturing technologies, and notable capital to sustain a competitive edge.

Major players operating in cell isolation/cell separation market

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

BD Biosciences

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Merck & Company

GE Healthcare

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Terumo BCT

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

PluriSelect Life Sciences

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Clontech Laboratories

Miltenyi Biotec.

Regional Insights

North America: North America has surged in market share due to the growing aggregate of biotechnology research and advancement centers, academic establishments, and a strong bioscience industry.

Asia Pacific: Growing academic establishments and research centers in the region with an escalated concentration on biomedical research and cellular therapies are expected to drive the Asia Pacific cell isolation/cell separation market with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market Segmentation

By Product Outlook

Consumables

Reagents & Kits

Beads

Disposables

Instruments

Magnetic Activated Cell Separated

Filtration System

Centrifuge

Flow Cytometers

By Technique Outlook

Centrifugation

Surface Marker

Filtration

By Cell Type Outlook

Human Cell Differentiated Cells Stem Cells

Animal Cell

By Application Outlook

Biomolecule Isolation

Therapeutics

Cancer Research

In Vitro Diagnostics

Stem Cell Research

By End Users Outlook

Academic and Research Laboratories

Cell Banks

Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals and Diagnostics Laboratories

By Region Outlook

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



