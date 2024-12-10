Animal Health Market in North America 2024-2028: Rising Awareness Regarding Animals Intestinal Health is a Key Trend Gaining Market Momentum

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Animal Health Market in North America 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The animal health market in North America is forecasted to grow by USD 4.08 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.36% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by increase in animal and pet ownership, rising prevalence of diseases in animals, and rise in incidence of zoonotic diseases. This study identifies the rising awareness regarding animals intestinal health as another prime reason driving the animal health market in North America growth during the next few years. Also, growing focus on innovation in animal health and rising expenditure on animal health will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the animal health market in North America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The report on the animal health market in North America covers the following areas:

Animal health market in North America sizing

Animal health market in North America forecast

Animal health market in North America industry analysis

The animal health market in North America is segmented as below:

By Animal Type

Livestock

Companion animals

By Product

Pharmaceutical

Feed additive

Biologicals

By Geographical Landscape

North America

The report provides a detailed analysis of several leading animal health market in North America vendors that include American Animal Health, Alltech, Bimeda Holdings, Boehringer Ingelheim International, Ceva Sante Animale, Eco Animal Health Group, Elanco Animal Health, Huvepharma EOOD, Mars, Merck, Patterson Companies, Phibro Animal Health Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Vetio, Virbac and Zoetis.

Also, the animal health market in North America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.





Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Animal Health Market in North America 2018 - 2022

4.2 Animal Type segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Product segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Geography segment analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Animal Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Animal Type

6.3 Livestock - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Companion animals - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Market opportunity by Animal Type



7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Feed additive - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Biologicals - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.6 Market opportunity by Product



8 Customer Landscape



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market opportunities/restraints



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Competitive Analysis

American Animal Health

Alltech

Bimeda Holdings

Boehringer Ingelheim International

Ceva Sante Animale

Eco Animal Health Group

Elanco Animal Health

Huvepharma Food

Mars

Merck

Patterson Companies

Phibro Animal Health

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Vetio

Virbac

Zoetis

