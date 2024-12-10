Transformative Dynamics in the Electric Two-Wheeler Sector - Charging Infrastructure in Regional E2W Markets and the Role of E2Ws in the Ride-sharing, Courier, Express and Parcel Service Industries

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Analysis of the Electric Two-wheeler Sector by Region, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This analysis examines the global electric two-wheeler (E2W) industry, covering key regions, namely the top-five E2W markets and their major players. This analysis identifies key market drivers and restraints, E2W segments (mopeds, scooters, and motorcycles), and major regulations, with a segmentation by region.

Innovative business models, competitive intensity, and industry convergence are the Strategic Imperatives that will most affect the E2W industry, due to the development of online shopping, the entry of more OEMs to the market, and the convergence of software and E2W.



This analysis also covers charging infrastructure in regional E2W markets and examines the role and importance of E2Ws in the ride-sharing and courier, express, and parcel (CEP) service industries. The publisher has conducted a region-based political, economic, socio-cultural, and technological (PEST) analysis to capture these markets' characteristics and forecast annual E2W unit sales.

The forecast covers the top 16 E2W markets in Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America - these 16 country markets constituted 99.9% of global E2W sales in 2022. The forecast generates annual sales for the selected countries from 2023 to 2030, and uses historical annual sales data from 2018 to 2022, including qualitative and quantitative factors.

Key Growth Opportunities:

Electric Two-wheelers for Micromobility Fleets

E2Ws with Embedded Connectivity Technology

Advanced Rider Assistance Systems in E2Ws Will Increase Ridership

Key Topics Covered:



Growth Opportunities: Research Scope

Scope of Analysis

E2W Segmentation and Definition

Segmentation by Region

Growth Environment: Transformation in Electric Two-wheelers

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Electric Two-wheeler Industry

Ecosystem in Electric Two-wheelers

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors by Region

Growth Generator Global

Major Electric Two-wheeler Regions

Forecast Methodology

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

Unit Shipment Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Competitive Environment

Sales Shares of Top Participants

Growth Generator North America

Takeaways

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Unit Shipment Forecast for North America

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast for North America

Select E2W Motor Power and Voltage Architecture Analysis

PEST Analysis

E2W Segments

E2W Subsidies and Regulations

Growth Generator Europe

Takeaways

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Unit Shipment Forecast for Europe

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast for Europe

Select E2W Motor Power and Voltage Architecture Analysis

PEST Analysis

E2W Segments

E2W Subsidies and Regulations

Competitive Environment

Growth Generator Asia

Takeaways

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Unit Shipment Forecast for Asia

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast for Asia

Select E2W Motor Power and Voltage Architecture Analysis

PEST Analysis

E2W Segments

E2W Subsidies and Regulations

Competitive Environment

Growth Generator Latin America

Takeaways

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Unit Shipment Forecast for Latin America

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast for Latin America

Select E2W Motor Power and Voltage Architecture Analysis

PEST Analysis

E2W Segments

E2W Subsidies and Regulations

Competitive Environment

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6zoqlr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.