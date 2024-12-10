Transformative Dynamics in the Electric Two-Wheeler Sector - Charging Infrastructure in Regional E2W Markets and the Role of E2Ws in the Ride-sharing, Courier, Express and Parcel Service Industries

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Analysis of the Electric Two-wheeler Sector by Region, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This analysis examines the global electric two-wheeler (E2W) industry, covering key regions, namely the top-five E2W markets and their major players. This analysis identifies key market drivers and restraints, E2W segments (mopeds, scooters, and motorcycles), and major regulations, with a segmentation by region.
Innovative business models, competitive intensity, and industry convergence are the Strategic Imperatives that will most affect the E2W industry, due to the development of online shopping, the entry of more OEMs to the market, and the convergence of software and E2W.
This analysis also covers charging infrastructure in regional E2W markets and examines the role and importance of E2Ws in the ride-sharing and courier, express, and parcel (CEP) service industries. The publisher has conducted a region-based political, economic, socio-cultural, and technological (PEST) analysis to capture these markets' characteristics and forecast annual E2W unit sales.
The forecast covers the top 16 E2W markets in Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America - these 16 country markets constituted 99.9% of global E2W sales in 2022. The forecast generates annual sales for the selected countries from 2023 to 2030, and uses historical annual sales data from 2018 to 2022, including qualitative and quantitative factors.
Key Growth Opportunities:
- Electric Two-wheelers for Micromobility Fleets
- E2Ws with Embedded Connectivity Technology
- Advanced Rider Assistance Systems in E2Ws Will Increase Ridership
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunities: Research Scope
- Scope of Analysis
- E2W Segmentation and Definition
- Segmentation by Region
Growth Environment: Transformation in Electric Two-wheelers
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Electric Two-wheeler Industry
Ecosystem in Electric Two-wheelers
- Competitive Environment
- Key Competitors by Region
Growth Generator Global
- Major Electric Two-wheeler Regions
- Forecast Methodology
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Considerations
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Competitive Environment
- Sales Shares of Top Participants
Growth Generator North America
- Takeaways
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Unit Shipment Forecast for North America
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast for North America
- Select E2W Motor Power and Voltage Architecture Analysis
- PEST Analysis
- E2W Segments
- E2W Subsidies and Regulations
Growth Generator Europe
- Takeaways
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Unit Shipment Forecast for Europe
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast for Europe
- Select E2W Motor Power and Voltage Architecture Analysis
- PEST Analysis
- E2W Segments
- E2W Subsidies and Regulations
- Competitive Environment
Growth Generator Asia
- Takeaways
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Unit Shipment Forecast for Asia
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast for Asia
- Select E2W Motor Power and Voltage Architecture Analysis
- PEST Analysis
- E2W Segments
- E2W Subsidies and Regulations
- Competitive Environment
Growth Generator Latin America
- Takeaways
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Unit Shipment Forecast for Latin America
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast for Latin America
- Select E2W Motor Power and Voltage Architecture Analysis
- PEST Analysis
- E2W Segments
- E2W Subsidies and Regulations
- Competitive Environment
