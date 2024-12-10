Financial calendar for 2025

10 December 2024

Financial calendar for 2025

The following are the main known dates in our financial calendar 2025:

Quiet period before Q4        23 December 2024 - 6 February 2025
Annual Report for 2024        6 February 2025

Deadline for shareholders to submit proposals for the
agenda of the annual general meeting        18 February 2025

Annual General Meeting        2 April 2025

Dividends for 2024 at the disposal of shareholders        7 April 2025

Quiet period before Q1        4 April - 19 May 2025
Report on the first quarter of 2025        19 May 2025

Quiet period before Q2        6 July - 20 August 2025
Report on the first half-year of 2025        20 August 2025

Quiet period before Q3        12 October - 26 November 2025
Report on the first nine months of 2025        26 November 2025

Kim Junge Andersen, Chief Financial Officer
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 56 03 00

