Financial calendar 2025 for

ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 66 - 2024

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

10 December 2024

Financial calendar for 2025

The following are the main known dates in our financial calendar 2025:

Quiet period before Q4 23 December 2024 - 6 February 2025

Annual Report for 2024 6 February 2025

Deadline for shareholders to submit proposals for the

agenda of the annual general meeting 18 February 2025

Annual General Meeting 2 April 2025

Dividends for 2024 at the disposal of shareholders 7 April 2025

Quiet period before Q1 4 April - 19 May 2025

Report on the first quarter of 2025 19 May 2025

Quiet period before Q2 6 July - 20 August 2025

Report on the first half-year of 2025 20 August 2025

Quiet period before Q3 12 October - 26 November 2025

Report on the first nine months of 2025 26 November 2025

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen, Chief Financial Officer

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 56 03 00

