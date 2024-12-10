Alex Investment Group Announces Can Şaşmaz as Chief Executive Officer of Falcon

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alex Investment Group (AIG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Can Şaşmaz as CEO of Falcon, its private aviation group.

Graduate of Istanbul Technical University with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering, Şaşmaz’s career spans over three decades in aviation industry. He held several positions prior to joining Falcon, notably at Turkish Technic as Executive Vice President of Operations (2010-2016), General Manager in TSI Seat Industries (2016-2017), General Manager at BE-AERO (2017-2024) and Vice President in MNG Technic (2003-2010).

His expertise in maintenance, repair, overhaul and manufacturing operations come at a time when Falcon unveils its new world-class MRO facility at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Şaşmaz will take responsibility for the other Falcon brands, including Falcon Luxe (private jet fleet), Falcon Elite (fixed base operator) and Falcon Flight Support.

“Can Şaşmaz is an exceptional leader who has been in the aviation industry for many years. I am confident that his experience and achievement within the aviation sector speak for themselves, best illustrated by his remarkable success in his previous roles. I am convinced that his entrepreneurial talent and creativity will add significant momentum to our aviation brands,” commented Mr. Sultan Rashit, Chairman of Alex Investment Group.

About Falcon

Falcon is a premier aviation service provider, dedicated to delivering unparalleled luxury, safety, and convenience across all facets of private aviation. It comprises four brands: Falcon Luxe is a fleet of modern private jets available for global charter; Falcon Elite is an international network of luxurious private terminals (FBOs), Falcon Technic offers a full suite of MRO services; Falcon Flight Support ensures that every flight is seamless. From intuitive technology to discreet, anticipatory service, we obsess over the details, so you don't have to. Discover more at flyfalcon.com, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Media Inquiries

Oleg Kafarov

Group Director – Brand Marketing

Alex Investment Group

1001, Marina Plaza, Al Marsa Street, Dubai, UAE

Telephone: +971 4 324 6592

alexinvestmentgroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/492f863a-7e1d-4e77-9218-73fd505a3027