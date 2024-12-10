WAGMI Announces Transform Ventures CEO Michael Terpin as Speaker

Miami, FL, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WAGMI, the ultimate event bringing together leaders for a week of collaboration and serendipity to create unforgettable experiences within the DeFi and blockchain industry, today announced that Transform Ventures CEO Michael Terpin will be a speaker at its one-of-a-kind conference, which will be held next year in Miami from Jan. 22-24, 2025.

One of the earliest thought leaders and influencers in the bitcoin and crypto spaces, Terpin was pronounced the “Godfather of Crypto” by CNBC for his advisory and marketing efforts for many prominent early projects in crypto, including the launches of Ethereum and Tether. He founded the first decentralized group of bitcoin investors, BitAngels, in early 2013, which funded the very first ICO, Mastercoin. Since 2014, he has organized the longest-running investor conference series in crypto, Tokenize (formerly CoinAgenda).

At WAGMI, Terpin will also be discussing and hosting a signing of his book, Bitcoin Supercycle: How the Crypto Calendar Can Make You Rich, recently released by leading imprint Skyhorse Publishing, Inc., which has also published recent books by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and First Lady Melania Trump. Upon its release, the book was the best-selling new release in Amazon’s Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency section. Terpin began his research on the bitcoin cycles in 2013 and was among the first to predict in 2015 (when bitcoin was less than $300) that bitcoin prices would reach $10,000 by 2020. This was when he formulated his “Four Seasons of Bitcoin” model, which he has presented to many family offices and conferences worldwide, culminating in a white paper in 2023 predicting the current run-up in price.



Terpin has also keynoted five times at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on blockchain, where he was honored as a pioneer. He has spoken widely at technology and investor conferences globally, including Bitcoin Conference, Bitcoin Foundation, Coindesk Consensus, North American Bitcoin Conference, Satoshi Roundtable, Future Blockchain Summit (Dubai), Coin Summit, Inside Bitcoins, NFT NYC, Opal Family Office, Family Office Club, 1640 Society, and Campden Wealth conferences.

"Michael is not just one of the cryptocurrency industry’s top thought leaders, but one of its top investor event leaders, and he always has unique insights into the future trajectory of crypto and blockchain. We are really excited to have him contribute to our agenda and share his latest insights,” said WAGMI founder and organizer Moe Levin.

“At the very first BitAngels gathering at Bitcoin 2013, which was really just a small room of people, bitcoin was at $100. Now, it’s approaching $100,000,” said Terpin. “What we think of as the crypto industry has come so far in a relatively short time, but the exciting part is that it is only just getting started. WAGMI is the kickoff to that new and exciting era and I look forward to sharing my thoughts there.”

Other speakers at WAGMI include Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and blockchain pioneers like Charlie Shrem and Nick Spanos. Over 10,000 members of the world’s blockchain community from over 100 countries will attend WAGMI for America's most prominent blockchain event. The conference is already 85% sold out, but tickets are only $1,000 before prices go up next month, and they are available for purchase here. Those interested in participating in WAGMI as a sponsor can find more information about partner opportunities here.

From the creators of The North American Bitcoin Conference, WAGMI brings together the entire blockchain industry for a week of collaboration, interoperability, and serendipity. Past speakers at WAGMI-organized conferences have included the CEOs and founders of the top 20 cryptocurrencies and companies like Vitalik Buterin, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), Mark Cuban, and Jesse Powell.

WAGMI, short for “We’re All Gonna Make It,” is more than just a phrase — it’s a symbol of optimism in the face of the crypto market’s volatility. WAGMI is a unique blockchain event, bringing together the industry's most innovative and engaged thinkers, from enthusiasts to financial institutions. It provides an open and hard-hitting forum for advancing the conversation. WAGMI is not just another conference but a new step forward and the culmination of 11 years of conferences uniting the industry through innovative tech, world-changing brands, and leadership. WAGMI is meticulously designing every aspect of its three-day experience, from providing resources to technologists to build their blockchain coding and programming skills to enhancing attendees’ networking and recruiting opportunities and increasing project visibility in the U.S. and across the globe.

WAGMI Miami embodies innovation and community in the blockchain and crypto space. With a mission to build knowledge, foster connections, and create unforgettable experiences, WAGMI Miami empowers individuals and organizations to thrive in the digital economy.

To learn more about the conference and participation opportunities, visit https://wagmi.miami.

