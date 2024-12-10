IDEX Biometrics ASA: Registration of share capital increase - 10 Dec 2024

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by IDEX Biometrics ASA (the “Company”) on 2 December 2024 regarding the completion of the subsequent offering in the Company raising gross proceeds of approximately NOK 3.9 million by issuance of 26,160,420 new shares (the “Offer Shares”).

The share capital increase pertaining to the issuance of the Offer Shares has duly been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. Following the share capital increase, the Company's share capital is NOK 124,736,546.10 divided into 831,576,974 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15.

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations

Kristian Flaten, CFO

E-mail: ir@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: +47 6783 9119

