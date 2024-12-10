HRCI Announces Board Expansion; Welcomes Two New Directors

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HRCI®, the premier credentialing and learning community for the human resource profession, today announced the expansion of its board with the appointment of two new directors. Shaun Mayo, who currently serves as the Chief People Officer for the Arizona Cardinals Football Club, and Shelie Gustafson, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer at Jacobs Solutions, will assume their roles effective January 1, 2025.

As a recognized HR leader, Mayo holds the Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) certification in addition to his MBA from the University of Houston. Responsible for all HR functions in his current capacity, his career began in retail with leadership roles at JCPenney, Kohl’s and Macy’s, where he managed large teams and operations. He has also held leadership roles at Amazon and Walmart, where he played a key part in talent management, organizational development and strategic workforce planning. He is also a member of the SEED SPOT board of directors.

Since 2016, Gustafson has served as the CPO at Jacobs Solutions, a $15 billion publicly traded global professional services firm. In this capacity, she has been pivotal in driving transformative initiatives, including mergers and acquisitions, and leading the company’s Culture and People Advisory Council. Her global business and cultural acumen are evidenced by her leadership of international teams across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, where she successfully navigated diverse business environments and cultural landscapes. She holds NACD.DC, GPHR and SPHR certifications, a master’s degree in communications from the University of Colorado, and currently serves on the board of Scio Automation, GmbH.

HRCI Board Chair Andre T. Allen, GPHR, commented, “We’re honored to welcome these HR professionals to the HRCI board. The contributions of Shelie and Shaun to aligning HR with business performance are significant, and their knowledge will be invaluable to our community, especially as we continue to drive HR’s role as a strategic partner to business leaders.”



HRCI CEO and board member Dr. Amy Dufrane, SPHR, CAE, added, “As the HRCI community grows, it’s important that our board support our scalability. Shaun and Shelie are accomplished HR leaders with strong track records of driving innovation and transformation. We’re excited to learn from them as they share their expertise and guide the future of HRCI.”

About HRCI®

HRCI® is the premier credentialing, standards, and learning organization for the human resources profession. For 50 years, HRCI has set the global standard for HR expertise and excellence through its commitment to developing and advancing those in the people business. Secretariat for International Organization for Standardization (ISO) TC 260, HRCI helps HR professionals achieve new competencies that drive results by creating and offering world-class learning and administering eight global certifications. HRCI is also the parent company of HRSISM, certifying organizations based on ISO standards. To learn more about HRCI and HRSI, visit www.hrci.org or www.hrsi.org.