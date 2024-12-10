Mobilicom Secures Production Orders From U.S. Customer for Use in High Payload Long Range Drones

SHOHAM, Israel, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobilicom Limited (Nasdaq: MOB, MOBBW), a provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics, today announced it has secured its latest initial production-scale orders for its cybersecure SkyHopper Pro datalinks from an innovative U.S.-based drone designer and manufacturer that serves commercial and defense customers globally.

SkyHopper Pro has been integrated into high payload long range drones that are being sold to leading defense and commercial end users across the U.S. As a cybersecure cognitive Software Defined Radio (SDR) datalink, SkyHopper Pro is a critical part of the drone, delivering long-range non-line-of-sight (N-LOS) communications that support multiple transmission modes for point-to-point and point-to- multipoint communications with numerous viewers and offers built-in flexibility for the best optimization and customization.

“We continue to expand our deployment presence in the U.S. market’s defense and commercial sectors through our customer base. These highly innovative high-payload long-range drones operate in assured performance in tough conditions and our SkyHopper Pro plays an essential part in their communications capabilities. We anticipate additional production scale orders from this customer as these drones are adopted by a growing number of end users,” stated Mobilicom CEO Oren Elkayam.

Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defence and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom’s large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world’s largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom’s end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its anticipation of additional production scale orders from this customer as these drones are adopted by a growing number of end users. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Mobilicom Limited’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Mobilicom Limited undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

