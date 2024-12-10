OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 10 DECEMBER 2024 AT 14.05 P.M EET, DECISIONS OF GENERAL MEETING





Resolutions of Oma Savings Bank Plc’s Extraordinary General Meeting

Oma Savings Bank Plc’s Extraordinary General Meeting was held in Helsinki today on 10 December 2024. The Extraordinary General Meeting confirmed on the remuneration, number and composition of the members of the Board of Directors as follows:

Remuneration of the Board of Directors

In accordance with the proposal of the Shareholders’ Nomination Committee, the Extraordinary General Meeting decided that the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors remain unchanged:

Annual fees:

Chairperson EUR 72,000

Vice Chairperson EUR 54,000

Member EUR 36,000





Meeting fees:

EUR 1,000 per meeting

EUR 500 / email meeting and/or committee meeting

In accordance with the proposal of the Shareholders' Nomination Committee, the Extraordinary General Meeting decided due to the Company’s exceptional situation to remove until further notice the obligation required to receive and pay a fixed annual fee, according to which a member of the Board of Directors has had to commit to acquiring shares in OmaSp on a regulated market (Nasdaq Helsinki Oy) at a price formed in public trading with 40% of its fixed annual fee.

Number and election of the Board of Directors

The number of members of the Board of Directors was confirmed to eight (8), i.e. an increase of one. Aki Jaskari, Jaakko Ossa and Jaana Sandström were re-elected as Board members and Juhana Brotherus, Irma Gillberg-Hjelt, Carl Pettersson, Kati Riikonen and Juha Volotinen were elected as new members. On 27 November 2024, the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) has announced that it has no objections to the election of new members.

All other candidates except Carl Pettersson were elected at the Extraordinary General Meeting of 2024 for a term beginning and ending at the close of the Annual General Meeting in 2025. Carl Pettersson's term begins on 1 January 2025 and ends at the close of the Annual General Meeting in 2025.

The minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting

The minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting will be available on the Company's website no later than 20 December 2024.





Oma Savings Bank Plc



Additional information:

Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel. +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media

www.omasp.fi

