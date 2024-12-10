Navigating China's E-Cigarette Ecosystem: Market Data, Consumer Preferences, and Compliance

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-cigarettes in China: Market & Regulatory Bundle" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This product bundle includes two comprehensive reports:
- China Market Report: analyses the current state of the e-cigarette market in the country, how it has changed, and what to expect, covering market sizes, vaping population, retail channels, form factors and flavour bans.
- China Regulatory Report: offers a detailed analysis of the current regulatory framework in place in China for e-cigarettes, covering all policy areas from taxation and notification to advertising and import/export.
Together, these reports examine market dynamics, regulatory impacts, and the future outlook for the vaping industry in China.
The market & regulatory report duo provides:
From a market perspective:
- A clear and detailed understanding of current market size and structure, enabling you to confidently assess where your business and products stand within the market.
- The ability to plan ahead for emerging trends.
- A strategic overview of consumer preferences, key retail channels, and product demand.
- Insights into major competitor brands and their positions within the market.
- An in-depth discussion of key topics specific to this market, with historical and future influences identified, along with comparisons to other national markets.
- Detailed data presented in graphical form for enhanced analysis.
From a regulatory perspective:
- A clear and detailed understanding of current regulatory requirements in a specific jurisdiction, ensuring confidence that your business and products remain compliant.
- The ability to plan ahead for upcoming regulatory changes.
- A strategic understanding of the policy climate within the jurisdiction, allowing you to forecast its potential impact on business development.
- Access to further information, including links to full legislative texts and contact details for relevant government offices.
Key Topics Covered:
Market contents:
- Executive summary
- Smoking rates
- Vape market
- Market size and population
- Retail channels
- Product type usage
- Hardware
- Consumables
- Future outlook
Regulatory contents:
- Executive summary
- Outlook
- China: the basics
- National regulatory framework
- Age restrictions
- Product restrictions
- Labelling and packaging
- Obligation to notify
- Retail channel restrictions
- Public usage
- Advertising and marketing
- Taxation
- Import/Export
- Sanctions
- Relevant laws
- Relevant bodies
