Coherent Unveils Discovery LX Laser, Expanding the Chameleon Discovery Family

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in laser and photonics solutions, announces the launch of the Chameleon Discovery LX, the latest addition to the successful Chameleon Discovery product line. Designed for researchers in nonlinear microscopy and ultrafast spectroscopy, this advanced femtosecond laser delivers exceptional performance and versatility to meet evolving market needs.

The Chameleon Discovery LX provides ultrashort 100 fs pulses and features a tunable wavelength range from 680 to 1080 nm with industry-leading output powers of 3.2 W at the peak of the tuning curve. It integrates advanced features such as built-in wide dispersion precompensation and fast power modulation, enabling deep, high-speed imaging that is optimized for key fluorophores in multiphoton microscopy.

“The Discovery LX represents a new milestone in over two decades of expertise in tunable femtosecond laser technology,” said Darryl McCoy, Vice President & General Manager, Coherent. “Its innovative design and unparalleled performance reaffirm our commitment to advancing nonlinear microscopy applications.”

The nonlinear microscopy market continues to thrive, with applications spanning neuroscience, immunology, and disease research, along with an increasing interest in using it in clinical settings. As microscopy techniques advance, the need for laser sources with superior reliability and more advanced parameters grows. The Discovery LX meets these demands with an optimized design tailored for all key nonlinear microscopy applications.

Building on the success of the flagship Discovery NX platform, the Discovery LX offers researchers a broader range of solutions, delivering precision and reliability backed by comprehensive global service and support for reliable, long-term operation.

The Chameleon Discovery product line now includes:

Discovery NX: Dual-output capabilities for advanced research.

Discovery LX: Single-tunable-output laser optimized for specific applications.

The successful Axon product line provides femtosecond pulses in a compact format and at discrete wavelengths.

These lasers can also be paired with various accessories to extend their spectral coverage, addressing a broad range of research needs.

The Discovery LX is now available for orders. For more information, visit www.coherent.com.

