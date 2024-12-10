Ocular Therapeutix™ to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BEDFORD, Mass., Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL, “Ocular”, the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to improving vision in the real world through the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for retinal diseases and other eye conditions, today announced that the Company will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference to be held January 13-16, 2025 in San Francisco, CA.

43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Presentation Details

Presentation Date: Monday, January 13, 2025

Presentation Time: 5:15 PM PT

Presenter: Pravin U. Dugel, MD, Executive Chairman, President and CEO

Location: San Francisco, CA

The live presentation can also be accessed by visiting the Ocular Therapeutix website on the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to improving vision in the real world through the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for retinal diseases and other eye conditions. AXPAXLI™ (axitinib intravitreal implant, also known as OTX-TKI), Ocular’s product candidate for retinal disease, is based on its ELUTYX™ proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. AXPAXLI is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

Ocular’s pipeline also leverages the ELUTYX technology in its commercial product DEXTENZA®, an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis, and in its product candidate PAXTRAVA™ (travoprost intracameral implant or OTX-TIC), which is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

