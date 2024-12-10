Nayax Enables Discover® Global Network Cardholders to Use Their Preferred Payment Method Across EMEA

HERZLIYA, Israel, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nayax Ltd. (Nasdaq: NYAX; TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business, today announced an expanded collaboration with Discover® Global Network, to accept Discover®, Diners Club International® and network alliance cards at Nayax payment devices across EMEA.

This collaboration unlocks potential growth opportunities for both Nayax and Discover Global Network. Nayax enhances its customers’ ability to serve 345 million Discover Global Network Cardholders1,with more than $589 billion in global spend in 2023. Discover Global Network is accepted at more than 70 million global merchant locations worldwide and millions of additional micro-merchants connected to marketplace and payment facilitators2 across 200+ countries and territories. Through this collaboration, they now gain access to automated self-service payment devices worldwide.

“This is very exciting news for consumers across EMEA,” says Oren Tepper, Chief Commercial Officer at Nayax. “Our expanded collaboration with Discover is just one of many steps Nayax is taking to ensure consumers can use their preferred payment method at our locations.”

“Our expanded acceptance with Nayax allows cardholders access to the automated self-service industry across EMEA,” said Rajiv Gupta, Head of International Markets (EMEA) at Discover. “Discover Global Network is committed to expanding global acceptance for customers around the world and this collaboration with Nayax is a further important step in giving our global cardholders greater choice when they use their cards.”

1 Based on data provided to Discover by Network Alliances participants and other third-party sources as of December 31, 2023

2 Based on data provided to Discover by merchants, acquiring institutions and other third parties as of December 31, 2023.

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement, payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and loyalty tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across multiple channels. As of June 30, 2024, Nayax has 11 global offices, approximately 1,100 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations and globally recognized as a payment facilitator. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency. For more information, please visit www.nayax.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Public Relations Contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

