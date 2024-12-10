Alport Syndrome Epidemiology Analysis, 2020-2034: Which Age Group is the Largest Contributor in Patients Affected with Alport Syndrome?

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alport Syndrome: Epidemiology Forecast to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of Alport syndrome, historical and forecasted epidemiology trends in the US, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The report covers a segment of key events, an executive summary, and a descriptive overview of Alport syndrome, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathogenesis, and diagnostic approaches.

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the epidemiology segments and forecasts, the future growth potential of diagnosis rate, and disease progression.

A detailed review of the Alport syndrome epidemiology, detailed assumptions, and rationale behind our approach is included in the report.

A detailed review of current challenges in establishing the diagnosis.

Study Period: 2020-2034



Key Highlights from the Report

Alport syndrome is an inherited disease, with X-linked being the most common type of it, and accounts for approximately 80% of the total cases.

In the absence of intervention, approximately 90% of males experience kidney failure by the age of 40, whereas females less commonly and more gradually progress to kidney failure.

The majority of Alport syndrome patients remain undiagnosed due to the asymptomatic nature of the disease and misdiagnosis.

The total number of prevalent cases of Alport syndrome in the US were ~67,900 in 2023.

Alport syndrome affects both men and women in the United States with minimal disparity, although men are slightly more impacted than women.

Alport Syndrome Epidemiology

The total number of prevalent cases of Alport syndrome in the 7MM were ~159,000 in 2023.

Alport syndrome is more prevalent in adult population with ~86% contribution in the 7MM, while pediatric population accounted for ~14% cases.

The X-linked Alport syndrome (XLAS) is most prevalent subtype of Alport syndrome with around 11,500 cases in 2023 in the US while autosomal dominant Alport syndrome (ADAS) being the least prevalent subtype of Alport syndrome.

In EU4 region, the total prevalent cases were the highest in Germany, with nearly 17,000 cases in 2023, while Spain had the least number of cases in 2023.

Key Questions Answered

What are the disease risk and burdens and of Alport syndrome? What will be the growth opportunities across the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Alport syndrome?

What is the historical and forecasted Alport syndrome patient pool in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan?

Which age group is the largest contributor in patients affected with Alport syndrome?

Which subtype is more prevalent among all the subtypes?

Why the diagnosed prevalent cases remain very low in the 7MM?

Reasons to Buy the Report

Insights on patient burden/disease prevalence, evolution in diagnosis, and factors contributing to the change in the epidemiology of the disease during the forecast years.

To understand Key Opinion Leaders' perspectives around the epidemiology distribution and country-wise variations.

Detailed insights on various factors hampering disease diagnosis and other existing diagnostic challenges.

Key Topics Covered



1. Key Insights



2. Report Introduction



3. Executive Summary of Alport Syndrome



4. Alport Syndrome Epidemiology Overview at a Glance

4.1. Patient share (%) Distribution in 2020

4.2. Patient share (%) Distribution in 2034



5. Epidemiology Methodology



6. Disease Background and Overview

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Types of Alport Syndrome

6.3. Signs and Symptoms

6.3.1. Renal Manifestations

6.3.2. Hearing Impairment

6.3.3. Ocular Manifestations

6.3.4. Leiomyomatosis

6.4. Causes of Alport Syndrome

6.5. Pathophysiology of Alport Syndrome

6.6. Diagnosis of Alport Syndrome

6.6.1. Clinical Diagnosis

6.6.2. Genetic Diagnosis

6.6.3. Other Tests

6.7. Prognosis

6.8. Differential Diagnosis

6.9. Prognosis



7. Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Assumptions and Rationale

7.3. Total Prevalent Cases of Alport syndrome in the 7MM

7.4. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alport syndrome in the 7MM



8. Appendix

8.1. Bibliography

8.2. Report Methodology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4xcteb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.