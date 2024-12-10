TD COURT ALERT: Suffer Losses on Your TD Bank Investment? Contact BFA Law about the Class Action Lawsuit before December 23 Court Deadline (NYSE:TD)

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces that a lawsuit has been filed against The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) and certain of the Company’s senior executives for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors have until December 23, 2024 to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in TD Bank securities. The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York and is captioned Tiessen v. The Toronto-Dominion Bank., et al., No. 24-cv-08032.

What is the Lawsuit About?

TD Bank is the 10th largest bank in the United States. The complaint alleges that TD Bank made materially false and misleading statements about the scope of its anti-money laundering program.

On October 10, 2024, TD Bank pleaded guilty to criminal money-laundering-related charges and agreed to pay more than $3 billion in fines to the U.S. Department of Justice, the Federal Reserve, the Comptroller of the Currency, and the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. The Comptroller of the Currency also imposed an “asset cap” that prevents TD Bank from growing any larger than its current size.

The news caused a significant decline in the price of TD Bank stock. On October 10, 2024, the price of the company’s stock fell 6.4%, from a closing price of $63.51 per share on October 9, 2024, to $59.44 per share on October 10, 2024.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in TD Bank you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

