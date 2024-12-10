Eneba Gets Ahead of Last-minute Holiday Rush with Instant-Delivery Digital Products

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital entertainment marketplace Eneba has shared its observations on consumer behavior during the Holiday rush. Despite the decorations lighting up early, many shoppers postpone their gift-buying resulting in a frantic rush to find the perfect gifts, stress, and limited choices.

Consumer Shopping Trends

According to Gallup, 16% of Americans do all their holiday shopping in December, with an additional 33% completing most of it this month. Only 8% wrap up their shopping before December. The shopping delay varies by age, with shoppers under 30 preferring to shop later in the season.

Men are more likely to postpone holiday shopping with 54% shopping in December compared to 43% of women. Furthermore, men are nearly twice as likely as women to leave their holiday shopping until the last minute (21% vs. 11%).

Every year, Eneba notes significant spikes in traffic and purchases from mid-November until early January. Eneba’s digital products perfectly suit consumers who value immediacy and convenience, establishing the marketplace as a reliable solution for late shoppers.

Eneba’s Digital Catalog

To address the needs of diverse groups, Eneba has built an extensive catalog of 80,000 instant-delivery digital products that cater to gamers and beyond.

It includes video game keys for top PC platforms, gift cards for PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo, and essentials ranging from a DoorDash gift card to Apple and Amazon. Eneba also offers subscriptions to major streaming services, including Netflix and Spotify.

Commitment to Customer Satisfaction

Eneba’s page views double during the Holiday season and the number of transactions follows the same pattern. Their team prepares for the rush by setting up the necessary infrastructure to avoid delays in transactions or delivery.

Eneba’s commitment to trust and reliability results in 80% of buyers returning for their next purchase. Customer satisfaction earned them over 175,000 user reviews with an excellent 4.5 Trustpilot score.

As many shoppers delay gift-buying until the last minute, Eneba stands ready with a quick and reliable solution so everyone can share Holiday cheer instantly and conveniently.

About Eneba

Eneba is a digital entertainment marketplace that served over 15 million buyers in 2023. Founded in 2018, Eneba has rapidly grown into a trusted ecosystem for gamers with game keys, gift cards, and mobile top-ups at the best prices, backed by robust customer support and fraud prevention measures.