S64 appointed to deliver cutting edge technology platform to enhance ODDO BHF’s private markets offering

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- S64, the global alternatives fintech and solutions partner to the wealth management industry, today announces it has been appointed by ODDO BHF to deliver a cutting-edge technology platform to accelerate its private markets offering. This innovative solution will enhance access to ODDO BHF’s private assets funds, catering to the needs of internal businesses such as Private Wealth Management and Asset Management, as well as external wholesale distribution channels.

ODDO BHF, the independent European financial group with €140 billion in assets under management (AUM) and 60,000 clients, provides through its Asset Management arm to institutional investors and private clients a range of private equity, venture capital, and private debt solutions.

S64 is a global alternatives fintech and solutions partner to the investment management and private banks industry. Its technology platform empowers the world’s leading private banks and investment managers to distribute private markets opportunities to retail and professional end-investors globally. Working in close partnership with ODDO BHF to understand their specific requirements, S64 have designed and implemented a front-to-back solution tailored to ODDO BHF’s core markets of France and Germany.

Tarun Nagpal, Founder and CEO of S64, commented: “We are pleased to support ODDO BHF digitalise their private assets offering for private wealth investors. S64’s technology platform is an unrivalled solution for the digital delivery of private markets into the private wealth channel in EMEA and APAC, and we are delighted to support one of Europe’s leading asset and wealth managers as they seek to democratise their product offering.”

Nicolas Chaput, Global CEO Asset Management at ODDO BHF, said: “This collaboration with S64 underscores our commitment to delivering an exceptional digital experience in private markets for our private wealth clients and professional clients. By leveraging S64’s technology platform, we can broaden access to our diverse range of private assets products for our internal and external private clients.”

About S64

S64 is a leading global alternatives and technology solutions business bridging the opportunity in private markets. It works with the world’s first-class asset managers and private banks across private equity, credit, real estate, infrastructure, and impact to develop innovative solutions for private banks and wealth managers.

S64’s innovative technology platform offers the full lifecycle management of alternative assets — from structuring and distribution to financing, as well as secondary market capabilities meeting complex regulatory and cross border jurisdictional requirements across Europe and Asia.

Its team draws on an award-winning legacy in fund and product solutions, digital innovation, and international distribution, having pioneered alternative investment platforms for more than a decade.

As the pioneering manufacturer of retail access solutions such as ELTIFs, LTAFs and evergreen semi-liquid funds, feeders, and securitised solutions, S64 sits at the forefront of innovation in private markets for private wealth.

Press Contact:

S64

Michael Mpofu

Director, Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Tele: +44 (0)79 326 81947

Email: Michael.mpofu@citigatedewerogerson.com