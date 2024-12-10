Stryker declares an $0.84 per share quarterly dividend

Portage, Michigan, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.84 per share payable January 31, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2024, representing an increase of 5.0% versus the prior year and previous quarter.

“We continue to deliver strong financial results, and consistent with our capital allocation priorities we are raising our dividend 5.0%,” said Kevin Lobo, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Stryker.

About Stryker

Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside its customers around the world, Stryker impacts more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

