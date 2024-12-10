Compass Therapeutics Appoints Biopharmaceutical Industry Leader Barry Shin as Chief Financial Officer

BOSTON, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPX), a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases, today announced the appointment of Barry Shin as Chief Financial Officer, as of December 9, 2024. Mr. Shin is a veteran biopharmaceutical leader with over 20 years of experience as a finance and operations executive, investment banker, and corporate advisor.

“We are delighted to welcome Barry to Compass during this pivotal and exciting time for the company,” said Thomas Schuetz, MD, PhD, CEO of Compass and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors. “We have several key catalysts in 2025, including our topline data readout for CTX-009 in the first quarter, and Barry’s deep expertise in financial and strategic planning, capital markets, and M&A will be invaluable as we advance CTX-009 and our broader portfolio of clinical and pre-clinical assets. We are confident Barry will complement our team well and help us deliver value to our shareholders over the coming years.”

“I am excited to join Compass at this critical juncture for the company,” said Mr. Shin. “The data generated by CTX-009 and throughout the broader pipeline is incredibly encouraging and I am thrilled to be a part of the team working to bring important new therapeutic options to patients in need. I look forward to leveraging my financial experience and expertise to help guide the strategy and operations at Compass as it continues to grow and evolve.”

Mr. Shin joins Compass with over two decades of experience in the biopharmaceutical sector as a public company executive, an investment banker, and a corporate attorney. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer at Trevena, Inc., a company that developed and commercialized novel medicines for patients with central nervous system conditions. Previously, Mr. Shin was a Managing Director in the Healthcare Investment Banking Groups at both Mizuho Securities and Guggenheim Securities. He also served in positions of increasing responsibility within the Healthcare Investment Banking Group of Piper Sandler after beginning his career advising healthcare and technology companies in financing and M&A transactions as a corporate attorney. Mr. Shin received a B.Sc. and joint JD/MBA from the University of Toronto.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. Compass’s scientific focus is on the relationship between angiogenesis, the immune system, and tumor growth. The company pipeline of novel product candidates is designed to target multiple critical biological pathways required for an effective anti-tumor response. These include modulation of the microvasculature via angiogenesis-targeted agents, induction of a potent immune response via activators on effector cells in the tumor microenvironment, and alleviation of immunosuppressive mechanisms used by tumors to evade immune surveillance. Compass plans to advance its product candidates through clinical development as both standalone therapies and in combination with proprietary pipeline antibodies based on supportive clinical and nonclinical data. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit the Compass Therapeutics website at https://www.compasstherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

