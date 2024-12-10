New BioBridge Global Subsidiary to Support Development of Cell and Gene Therapies

San Antonio, Texas, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on its 50-year history of saving and enhancing lives through the healing power of human cells and tissue, BioBridge Global announced today that it is consolidating its end-to-end Cell and Gene Therapy Services portfolio into a new, highly integrated and coordinated operating subsidiary, BBG Advanced Therapies.

BBG Advanced Therapies will begin operations officially on Jan. 1, 2025, and be led by Adrienne Mendoza, MHA, as Chief Operating Officer.

BioBridge Global (BBG) has worked in the past 10 years to develop and offer a growing portfolio of services supporting the development of Advanced Therapies across three different operating units, each with specialized capabilities.

BBG Advanced Therapies will bring together biomanufacturing, process development and tech transfer services from its GenCure unit; cell therapy testing and analytical development services from its QualTex Laboratories unit; and leukapheresis, starting materials and clinical research support from its South Texas Blood & Tissue unit, into a single entity which will simplify and improve the customer experience in this newly combined operation.

BBG Advanced Therapies initially will have approximately 70 employees, but growth in this area has been, and is expected to continue to be, robust.

“This move represents the next logical step in fulfilling and growing our mission,” Mendoza said. “It continues our move beyond care, and into the opportunities for cures in many rare and challenging disease states.

“Ultimately, this integration of our services positions us to help meet the demands of a rapidly growing Advanced Therapies industry that is experiencing significant momentum in regulatory approvals of new cell and gene therapies, as well as breakthrough outcomes.”

Mendoza has been with BioBridge Global for nine years, and for the last three years has been the Chief Operating Officer at South Texas Blood & Tissue. In addition to expertise in blood and blood components, quality systems and regulatory affairs, her 26-year career includes leadership roles with organizations focused on cell-based therapies and contract development and manufacturing services.

As Mendoza transitions into this new innovation and growth area, South Texas Blood & Tissue will be led by Mark Fite, an operating executive with more than 35 years of experience, assisted by Col. Audra Taylor (U.S. Army retired), who previously served as the Division Chief of the Armed Services Blood Program for the Defense Health Agency.

“Since our founding in 1974, we have been dedicated to supporting hospitals and caregivers in the delivery of highest-quality healthcare,” said Martin Landon, Chief Executive Officer, BioBridge Global. “Adrienne’s leadership at South Texas Blood & Tissue and her dedication to our mission and innovation made her an ideal fit to lead this combined, and rapidly growing, Advanced Therapies unit.”

About BioBridge Global: BioBridge Global is a San Antonio-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit healthcare services organization committed to saving and enhancing lives through the healing power of human cells and tissue. It offers diverse services through its nonprofit subsidiaries – South Texas Blood & Tissue, QualTex Laboratories, BBG Advanced Therapies and The Blood & Tissue Center Foundation. BioBridge Global provides products and services in blood resource management, donated umbilical cord blood and human cells and tissue, as well as testing of blood, plasma and tissue products for clients in the United States and worldwide. The enterprise enables advances in the field of Advanced Therapies by providing access to starting materials, testing services, biomanufacturing and clinical research support. Learn more at BioBridgeGlobal.org.

About BBG Advanced Therapies: The newest subsidiary of San Antonio-based nonprofit BioBridge Global, BBG Advanced Therapies provides innovative solutions to accelerate the development of cell and gene therapies. BBG Advanced Therapies’ fully integrated portfolio includes the collection and processing of starting materials, testing, and manufacturing services that bring lifesaving therapies to patients worldwide. Learn more at BBGAdvancedTherapies.org.

Attachments