Microbot Medical® Announces FDA Submission for the Commercialization of the LIBERTY® Endovascular Robotic System

FDA 510(k) Submission Follows the Successful Completion of the Pivotal Human Clinical Trial

FDA 510(k) Clearance Anticipated During the Second Quarter of 2025

Company Preparing to Commence Commercialization Following FDA 510(k) Clearance

BRAINTREE, Mass., Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbot Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: MBOT), developer of the innovative single use LIBERTY® Endovascular Robotic System, today announced that it has submitted a 510(k) premarket notification to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for LIBERTY®. LIBERTY® is the world’s first single-use, fully disposable robotic system for endovascular procedures. The 510(k) submission follows the successful completion of its multi-center, single-arm, trial to evaluate the performance and safety of LIBERTY® in human subjects undergoing Peripheral Vascular Interventions.

The Company anticipates FDA marketing clearance during the second quarter of 2025, with U.S. commercialization activities expected to commence after the clearance.

“This is a pivotal milestone for our Company, as the 510(k) submission reflects the commencement of our transition to a commercially focused company,” commented Harel Gadot, Chairman, CEO and President. “We are excited to transition our focus towards preparing for our expected U.S. launch in the second quarter of 2025 and targeting the more than 2 million peripheral vascular procedures performed in the U.S. each year. We believe, based on feedback from physicians and the medical community, that LIBERTY® is positioned to redefine the peripheral endovascular space with the introduction of the world’s first commercially available single-use robotic system.”

As the world’s first single-use, fully disposable endovascular robotic system, LIBERTY® eliminates the need for large and expensive capital equipment and streamlines customers’ access to robotics. With its remote control, LIBERTY® is designed to significantly reduce radiation exposure to physicians and staff, and improve ergonomics, which has the potential to reduce the physical strain on healthcare providers. The Company also believes that LIBERTY® has the potential to lower procedure costs, increase procedure efficiency and improve the overall quality of care.

About Microbot Medical®

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) is a pre-commercial stage medical technology company with a vision to improve the quality of care for millions of patients and providers globally. The Company has developed the world’s first single-use, fully disposable endovascular robotic system, which aims to eliminate traditional barriers to accessing advanced robotic systems.

Further information about Microbot Medical® is available at http://www.microbotmedical.com.

