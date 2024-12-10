Myriad Genetics’ Portfolio Elevated by Updated NCCN Prostate Cancer Guidelines

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic and tumor genomic testing, commends the updated Prostate Cancer Guidelines from the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN®) as the guidelines underscore the critical role of the company’s portfolio of offerings across the patient’s prostate cancer journey. These guidelines further validate Myriad’s ability to streamline the diagnostic process and enhance personalized treatment options.

"Myriad’s robust portfolio uniquely supports a patient’s entire prostate cancer journey, setting us apart in the field of oncology,” said George Daneker, Jr., MD, President and Chief Clinical Officer, Oncology, Myriad Genetics. “From diagnosis to advanced treatment insights, we aim to deliver unparalleled accuracy and clarity at every stage of the disease. The updated NCCN guidelines further validate the importance of our comprehensive solutions, including diagnostic testing, multigene germline testing, and tumor molecular profiling. In addition, Myriad offers customizable workflow solutions and access to genetic experts to discuss results. Together, these empower clinicians to provide more precise and informed care for their patients.”

Myriad’s full suite of urologic oncology products is uniquely aligned with the updated NCCN Guidelines, offering integrated genetic and tumor genomic insights that identify germline risk, provide valuable insights into tumor biology, simplify therapy selection, and clinical trial eligibility identification for patients.

Included within the NCCN updates are:

Recommendations for multigene germline testing for patients with metastatic, regional (node-positive), very-high-risk localized, or high-risk localized prostate cancer, regardless of family history. MyRisk ® Hereditary Cancer Test evaluates 48 genes associated with hereditary cancer risk, providing critical insights to help guide treatment and management decisions as well as identify risk to family members.

Hereditary Cancer Test evaluates 48 genes associated with hereditary cancer risk, providing critical insights to help guide treatment and management decisions as well as identify risk to family members. Emphasis on comprehensive management of prostate cancer, including genetic insights. Prolaris ® Prostate Cancer Test is a molecular diagnostic test that quantifies prostate cancer aggressiveness and helps identify optimal treatment paths, including whether to pursue or forgo treatment. It is the only biomarker test that quantifies the absolute benefit of adding ADT to RT for improved patient outcomes.

Prostate Cancer Test is a molecular diagnostic test that quantifies prostate cancer aggressiveness and helps identify optimal treatment paths, including whether to pursue or forgo treatment. It is the only biomarker test that quantifies the absolute benefit of adding ADT to RT for improved patient outcomes. Recommendations for tumor molecular and biomarker analysis for metastatic prostate cancer patients to inform treatment decisions. Precise Tumor® Molecular Profile Test offers multigene tumor profiling, including BRCA1, BRCA2, and homologous recombination repair genes, critical for optimizing targeted therapies. Additionally, the test assesses tumor mutational burden (TMB), a key factor NCCN highlights for patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), enabling more tailored immunotherapy decisions.



Both MyRisk and Precise Tumor focus on clinically relevant variations in the genome, where each test couples RNA analysis with DNA sequencing to provide more refined interpretation of results.

Myriad continues to invest in its full portfolio of oncology products, including Precise® MRD, its molecular residual disease (MRD) assay, and other innovations to drive personalized and actionable insights for clinicians and patients.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

