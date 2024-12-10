Telvantis Inc. Announces Appointment of New CEO for Telvantis Voice Services Inc., Maickel Abdou

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telvantis Inc., formerly known as Raadr, Inc. (OTC: RDAR) ("Telvantis" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Maickel Abdou as Chief Executive Officer of its subsidiary, Telvantis Voice Services Inc. This strategic leadership change reflects Telvantis’s commitment to strengthening its position in the telecom and technology sectors by appointing a seasoned executive to lead its voice services division.

Mr. Abdou is a distinguished leader with over 30 years of experience in global telecommunications and technology. Known for his strategic vision and deep expertise, he brings a wealth of knowledge to Telvantis Voice Services Inc., along with a proven track record of driving innovation, growth, and digital transformation within complex markets.

"We are thrilled to welcome Maickel as CEO of Telvantis Voice Services Inc.," stated Orlando Taddeo, President of Telvantis Inc. "His extensive industry experience and commitment to fostering a culture of agility and innovation make him the ideal choice to lead our voice services subsidiary as we continue to expand our reach and impact in the telecommunications industry."

Throughout his career, Mr. Abdou has played a pivotal role in guiding organizations through significant industry shifts, from early mobile and broadband adoption to the monetization of eSports and gaming for telcos. Known for his ethical leadership and transparency, he has consistently achieved record-breaking milestones in revenue growth, product innovation, and customer satisfaction.

Mr. Abdou has a proven track record of driving significant business growth, achieving over $100 million in annual revenue increases while positively impacting both the top and bottom lines of the organization.

Maickel Abdou commented: "I am honored to join Telvantis Voice Services Inc. at this exciting time. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team to accelerate growth and deliver enhanced value to our clients, partners, and shareholders. Together, we will build on the strong foundation laid by Telvantis, continuing to innovate and adapt to the rapidly evolving telecommunications landscape."

With Maickel Abdou’s leadership, Telvantis Voice Services Inc. is positioned to pursue new opportunities in the telecommunications sector, reinforcing the Company’s commitment to delivering innovative technology solutions and creating long-term value for its stakeholders.

Relevant Links:

https://www.telvantis.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may and are likely to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

