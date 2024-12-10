TheRoyal.Land Integrates Cutting-Edge AI-Powered NPCs

Hamilton, Bermuda, and Paris, France, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RoyaLand Company Ltd. (“RoyaLand” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: RLNDF), a Bermuda holding company focused on creating an online and offline immersive, fantasy-based royalty-themed game called TheRoyal.Land, today announced significant developments for TheRoyal.Land with the integration of artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered NPCs (Non-Player Characters).

TheRoyal.Land is leveraging AI to create a more immersive gaming experience. Players will engage in-game in natural conversations with intelligent NPCs, including a digital human representation of Prince di Savoia as well as numerous other heirs of real-world royal families. These AI-driven NPCs will respond contextually to player inquiries, offering guidance, sharing knowledge, and driving the narrative forward.

By combining advanced AI with historical insights from royal families, TheRoyal.Land aims to deliver a unique and engaging gameplay experience. Players will be able to interact with lifelike digital representations of historical figures, learning about their lives and legacies while embarking on exciting adventures.

Research indicates that players overwhelmingly desire a more natural connection with NPCs. In fact, a survey of 1,000 gamers revealed that: (a) 99% felt AI NPCs would enhance gameplay, (b) 78% felt like they would spend more time playing if AI NPCs were included, and (c) 79% would be more likely to buy a game with AI NPCs.[1]



Multiple gaming development studios have even reported increases in playtime after adding AI NPCs to their games. AI NPCs also contribute to a stronger sense of player agency, further enhancing the overall gaming experience.

[1] The Future of NPCs Report. (n.d.). inworld.ai. https://inworld.ai/whitepapers/future-of-npcs?utm_campaign=future-of-npcs&utm_source=Inworld_Blog.



About The RoyaLand Company Ltd.

The RoyaLand Company Ltd. is a Bermuda holding company focused on creating an online and offline immersive, fantasy-based royalty-themed game called TheRoyal.Land. The Company is actively focused on developing what it believes to be a novel, interactive and immersive game based on a player-empowered design. This game is expected to feature proprietary digital avatars and provide opportunities to players to earn in-game reward currency, build virtual land, and own their online assets while enhancing all of these features with premium incremental in-game content.

TheRoyal.Land is being developed in collaboration with the Company’s founder and CEO Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia -- the grandson of the last King of Italy – as well as seven other royal families and families with legal, hereditary or historically based claims to royal positions in Russia, Albania, France, Bulgaria, Yugoslavia, Lesotho, and Mecklenburg, TheRoyal.Land is intended to integrate these families’ first-hand historical perspectives to deliver an authentic and unique past-meets-future entertainment experience. The RoyaLand Company Ltd. is a public reporting company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and in November 2024 its shares began trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “RLNDF.” See https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/RLNDF/quote.

Website: https://theroyaland.net/.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. In addition, our representatives or we may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing from time to time. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including our financial performance and projections, revenue and earnings growth, and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical facts, particularly those that use terminology such as “intends,” “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Company does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Contact Information:

For Media and Investor Relations

Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia, CEO

The RoyaLand Company Ltd.

Email: emanuele@theroyal.land



Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, New York 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: info@skylineccg.com





