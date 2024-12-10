ViaDerma Announces Significant 2024 Achievements and International Expansion

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ViaDerma, Inc. (OTC Pink: VDRM), an innovator in transdermal drug delivery and topical antibiotic products, proudly announces the completion of a landmark year marked by significant global expansion and operational milestones. As the company continues its mission to deliver cutting-edge pharmaceutical products to underserved markets, 2024 has proven to be a transformative year.

ViaDerma’s expansion efforts in 2024 have led to a remarkable increase in personnel, with the team now totaling 13 dedicated professionals. This includes 6 employees based in the United States and 7 located abroad, spanning a total of seven countries, including the U.S., reflecting the company’s commitment to addressing healthcare needs on a global scale.

Furthermore, following the successful completion of the first shipment of 500,000 units to Nigeria in August—part of a one-million-unit order—ViaDerma fulfilled its promise by delivering a second shipment of 500,000 units in October. These achievements highlight the company’s ability to meet the growing demand for its innovative products and its dedication to fulfilling international commitments.

Dr. Christopher Otiko, CEO of ViaDerma, reflected on the year’s achievements and shared his vision for the future:

"2024 has been a truly transformative year in which ViaDerma laid substantial groundwork for a highly successful 2025. From humble beginnings as a small operation, we have grown into a company positioned to make a significant global impact. Our expansion into new markets and the successful delivery of product shipments are testaments to our unwavering commitment to innovation and accessibility. As we look to 2025, we are inspired by our progress and remain dedicated to building on this momentum, forging new partnerships, and expanding our reach to improve healthcare outcomes worldwide."

About ViaDerma, Inc.

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTC Pink: VDRM) is a publicly traded specialty pharmaceutical company committed to bringing new products to market and licensing its innovative transdermal drug delivery technology solutions to current leaders in the pharmaceutical industry in a wide variety of therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit: https://viaderma.com

