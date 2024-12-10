Duck Creek Technologies Strengthens Global Sales Leadership with Strategic Appointments in North America, EMEA, and APAC

BOSTON, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, has appointed three seasoned executives to its senior global leadership team with the goal of fueling growth and transformation for the company and its customers. These executives are William Magowan, senior vice president of North American Sales; Elodie Hilderal, managing director of EMEA; and Christian Erickson, managing director of APAC. Together, they’ll work with the larger organization to forge new opportunities for expansion and revenue growth while ensuring the delivery of world-class experiences for Duck Creek customers and partners worldwide.

William, Elodie, and Christian have rich insurance-technology backgrounds, including within Duck Creek:

William Magowan rejoined Duck Creek as Senior Vice President of North American Sales, bringing 20 years of experience as a sales leader in the insurance technology industry. He has demonstrated a strong track record for developing and leading high-performance sales teams, driving product innovation, and delivering proven customer value.



Elodie Hilderal was appointed Managing Director of EMEA following her highly successful role as Duck Creek's Vice President of Sales. Elodie is an accomplished leader with a strong background in the insurance and reinsurance enterprise software industry, having held leadership roles for 15 years in sales, professional services, and customer success.

Christian Erickson brings over 25 years of enterprise software, cloud, cybersecurity, and professional services experience to his new role as Managing Director of APAC. Prior to joining Duck Creek, Christian served as the general manager of the financial services and insurance segments at several firms, including Cognizant and Accenture, where he was responsible for growth, customer success, and professional services.



“The appointments of William, Elodie, and Christian mark a pivotal moment for Duck Creek. Their leadership skills and industry expertise position us to achieve unprecedented growth and expand our global reach in 2025," said Mike Jackowski, Chief Executive Officer of Duck Creek Technologies. “As Duck Creek is a pioneer in insurance technology, our customers expect us to set the standard for excellence, from the solutions we deploy to the customer experiences we deliver. All three of these executives have the background, know-how, and proven success to help ensure Duck Creek continues to lead our industry for the lasting benefit of insurance companies and policyholders.”

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and X.

