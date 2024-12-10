Universal Media Group Inc. (UMGP) wins Suncoast Emmy Award

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Media Group Inc. (OTC: UMGP) is proud to announce that its Emmy-nominated weekly television show, Before The Fame with Mike Sherman, has won a prestigious Suncoast Emmy Award in the Long Form Content Editing category for its episode featuring pop superstar Shaggy.

This milestone marks a significant achievement for Scott Edward, Director of Editing at Universal Media Group, who has been nominated for three consecutive years and is now celebrating his first Emmy win. With over five years of dedicated service to the company, Scott expressed his gratitude, saying he is honored to be part of a team that consistently produces exceptional work in television and media.

Mike Sherman, President of Universal Media Group and creator of Before The Fame, commended Scott for his outstanding talent and dedication. “Scott’s work is truly remarkable, and it’s a privilege to collaborate with someone so passionate about their craft,” Sherman stated. “This award is a testament to the hard work and commitment of everyone at Universal Media Group.”

In a competitive industry filled with extraordinary programs, being recognized as a leader in the field is a tremendous honor. Universal Media Group Inc. remains steadfast in its commitment to innovation and excellence, continuously pushing the boundaries in an ever-changing media landscape.

Looking ahead to 2025, Universal Media Group Inc. (OTC: UMGP) is excited to announce several upcoming alliances and projects that promise to build on this year’s accomplishments, paving the way for even greater success.

About Universal Media Group Inc.:

Universal Media Group (OTC Pink: UMGP) is a publicly traded Digital Media Production company renowned for its diverse array of content, including nationally acclaimed television network celebrity programming. The company remains dedicated to pursuing strategic business investments, partnerships, and acquisitions aimed at enhancing profitability while expanding its reach, focus, and influence. www.umgp.com .

About Shaggy:

Orville Richard Burrell CD (born October 22, 1968), better known by his stage name Shaggy, is a Jamaican-American reggae musician who scored hits with the songs "It Wasn't Me," "Boombastic," "In the Summertime," "Oh Carolina," and "Angel." He has been nominated for seven Grammy Awards, winning twice for Best Reggae Album with Boombastic in 1996 and 44/876 with Sting in 2019, and has won the Brit Award for International Male Solo Artist in 2002.

In 2007, he was awarded the Jamaican Order of Distinction with the rank of Commander. In 2022, he was awarded an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree from Brown University.

About Suncoast Emmy:

The Suncoast Emmy Awards are regional Emmy awards presented by the Suncoast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) that represents Florida; Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles, & New Orleans, Louisiana; Mobile, Alabama; Thomasville, Georgia; and Puerto Rico. NATAS presents the Emmy among sectors of the television industry in several award ceremonies.

