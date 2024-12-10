DatChat Awarded New U.S. Patent for its Blockchain-Based Communications Systems and Methods

New Brunswick, NJ, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DatChat, Inc (Nasdaq: DATS), a secure messaging and social media company, today announced that it has been granted a new US Patent (No. 12,166,889) supporting its Myseum platform, scheduled to launch in Q1 2025.

Myseum is DatChat’s social media platform designed for storing and sharing digital media content securely and permanently. It allows users to create a digital legacy that can be easily shared both today and future generations.

The new patent will expand DatChat’s IP and portfolio to 14, advancing the Company’s mission to creating a secure, multi-tiered social media ecosystem to users allowing them to securely share and store digital content, including messages, photos, videos, and documents, while maintaining privacy and security.

About DatChat, Inc.

DatChat, Inc. is a secure messaging, metaverse, and social media company that not only focuses on protecting privacy on personal devices, but also protects user information after it is shared with others. The DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network presents technology that allows users to change how long their messages can be viewed before or after users send them, prevents screenshots, and hides encrypted photos in plain sight on camera rolls. DatChat's patented technology offers users a traditional texting experience while providing control and security for their messages. With the DatChat Messenger, a user can decide how long their messages last on a recipient's device, while feeling secure that at any time, they can delete individual messages or entire message threads, making it like the conversation never happened.

