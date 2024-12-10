Edible Garden Drives Distribution of USDA Organic Herbs at Additional Key Food, City Supermarket and Lincoln Market Locations in NY Metropolitan Area

BELVIDERE, NJ, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, sustainable produce and products, today announced that it has expanded distribution of its USDA Organic herb product line to include additional Key Food, City Supermarket and Lincoln Market locations.

"We are pleased to deepen our relationship with Key Food, City Supermarket, and Lincoln Market to make our USDA Organic herb line available in even more locations across the New York Metropolitan Area," said Jim Kras, CEO of Edible Garden. "As 'The Flavor Maker, Edible Garden®’, our mission is to deliver the freshest and most flavorful herbs to our retail partners. This expansion allows even more consumers and communities to experience more than a dozen locally grown USDA Organic herbs, including favorites like basil, cilantro, and parsley—all cultivated with a steadfast commitment to quality and sustainability. We are also proud to support the grand opening of Lincoln Market’s new store, reinforcing our dedication to local businesses and the economic vitality of the communities we serve.”

"The goal across our distribution network is to make it easier for health-conscious consumers to elevate their culinary experiences with ingredients that not only deliver exceptional flavor but also promote a healthy lifestyle and environmentally sustainable farming practices. This commitment is reflected in our third-quarter results, with our core business achieving robust growth and performing stronger than ever. Sales of cut herbs for the first nine months of 2024 grew by 55% compared to the same period in 2023, highlighting the success of our approach. By providing retailers with a diverse selection of fresh, health-focused products, Edible Garden continues to meet the evolving preferences of consumers while supporting sustainable, locally driven farming initiatives."

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its proprietary patented (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) Self-watering display is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company’s Kick Sports Nutrition line features premium performance products that cater to today’s health-conscious athletes. Furthermore, Edible Garden offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Pulp products go to https://www.pulpflavors.com/. For more information on Vitamin Whey® products go to https://vitaminwhey.com/. For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s growth strategies, the Company’s ability to improve its financial results, and performance as a public company. The words “believe,” “design,” “expect,” “intend,” “objective,” “seek,” “strategy,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions, the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives, and other factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Act Commission, including the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent quarterly reports. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

Investor Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

EDBL@crescendo-ir.com





