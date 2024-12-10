GivBux, Inc. Files Audited Financial Statements with SEC, Applies for OTCQB Listing

Newport Beach, Calif., Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GivBux, Inc. (OTC: GBUX) ("GivBux" or the Company"), a publicly traded Super App and charitable giving platform, announced today that it has filed its audited financial statements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), officially becoming a fully reporting company. The company also confirmed the submission of its application to OTC Markets for listing on the OTCQB, a key step in enhancing its visibility and credibility within the investment community.

The completion of audited financial filings and the anticipated OTCQB designation represent significant milestones for GivBux, demonstrating its commitment to rigorous financial reporting standards and transparency. These advancements are expected to increase access to a broader base of investors and position the company for expanded opportunities to grow its innovative platform.

“This is a transformative moment for GivBux,” said Umesh Tim Singh, president of the company. “The process to meet these requirements has been rigorous, and SEC backlogs added to the timeline. However, this achievement reflects the dedication and hard work of our team. We are now poised to pursue strategic initiatives that will define our next phase of growth and innovation. Shareholders can expect updates on these exciting developments in the weeks and months ahead.”

GivBux’s platform integrates charitable giving with everyday transactions through its Super App, creating a unique value proposition for users, merchants, nonprofits, and investors. The company plans to issue a detailed shareholder update outlining its strategic priorities and the opportunities enabled by these regulatory milestones.

ABOUT GIVBUX, INC:

The GivBux Super App revolutionizes shopping by offering a user-friendly tool to make purchases swiftly and easily at over 100 national retailers, along with an expanding roster of local merchants. Users earn cash back on every purchase, a portion of which can be directed towards a charity of their choice, embodying GivBux Inc.’s commitment to "give back."

The GivBux Super App is free to use and available now at Google Play Store (Android) and the Apple App Store (IOS).. The GivBux Super App is constantly evolving and adding new enhancements and functionalities, including social networking, e-commerce, banking, messaging, augmented reality, food delivery and transportation.

GivBux is forging a new path in ecommerce and charitable giving and aspires to build the largest community of givers, first in the United States and eventually worldwide. For more details and regular updates, visit https://givbux.com .

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by GivBux, Inc. in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release. The Company intends that all statements included herein, including those referring to future revenues and earnings, be subject to the "Safe Harbors" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.