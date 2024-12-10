Acuity Brands Announces 2024 EarthLIGHT Report

ATLANTA, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) ("Acuity," “Company”), a market-leading industrial technology company, released its annual EarthLIGHT Report highlighting many of its Fiscal Year 2024 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) accomplishments and sharing progress on certain strategic priorities.

“Our strategy is manifested through EarthLIGHT. The EarthLIGHT Report is a way for us to show how building a stronger business and helping to have a positive environmental impact go hand in hand,” said Neil M. Ashe, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Acuity Brands.

Key highlights included in the 2024 EarthLIGHT Report:

Achieved improved operating performance in fiscal 2024 that delivered end-user satisfaction and improved financial results.

Achieved year-over-year progress in the Company’s Associate Engagement Survey, placing Acuity in the top 5% high-performing normative group of participating companies for exceptional financial performance and HR engagement practices.

Enabled an estimated 34 million metric tons of greenhouse gas avoidance from fiscal 2020 through fiscal 2024 through the use of the Company’s put-in-place products and services.

Continued to invest in operational energy efficiency by installing a Tesla Megapack at the Santa Rosa Production Facility, which helps to optimize existing power infrastructure and reduce energy costs.

Implemented water saving practices at the Guadalupe and Santa Rosa Production Facilities in Mexico.



For more information and to download a copy of the Fiscal 2024 EarthLIGHT Report, click here.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is a market-leading industrial technology company. We use technology to solve problems in spaces, light, and more things to come. Through our two business segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Acuity Intelligent Spaces, we design, manufacture, and bring to market products and services that make a valuable difference in people’s lives.

We achieve growth through the development of innovative new products and services, including lighting, lighting controls, building management solutions, and location-aware applications. We achieve customer-focused efficiencies that allow us to increase market share and deliver superior returns. We look to aggressively deploy capital to grow the business and to enter attractive new verticals.

Acuity Brands, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company is powered by approximately 13,000 dedicated and talented associates. Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

