Telecom Equipment Market Expected to reach USD 1,033.03 Billion by 2032 | Increase in Demand For Wireless Infrastructure & Broadband Access Products | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telecom Equipment Market Size Analysis:

“As per SNS Insider, the Telecom Equipment Market value of USD 718.30 billion in 2023, and it is estimated to be USD 1,033.03 billion by 2032 with a significant CAGR of 4.12% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

The telecom equipment sector is experiencing rapid changes due to technological development in communication systems and services.

The large-scale deployment of 5G networks which needs sophisticated telecom infrastructure such as base stations, small cells, and optical fiber cables is one of the biggest growth drivers of this market. The continued investment of global telecom operators in the construction and evolution of the network leads to the increasing demand for high-performance telecom equipment. One more prevalent key factor fuelling the market expansion is the normality of broadband access, most particularly in climbing dwellings. With their need to provide better access, several governments have teamed up with telecom companies to connect rural and underserved areas with fast and reliable internet. Demand for telecom equipment is also being spurred by policies such as the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) spearheaded the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) to encourage broadband rollout in rural America.

In addition, the global shift towards the Internet of Things (IoT) is creating a need for telecom infrastructure that will be able to handle millions of connected devices. With the expansion of smart cities, smart homes and autonomous systems come the demand for telecom equipment with higher capacity and efficiency. With access to integrated technologies and the increased usage of network connectivity, this trend is expected to continue among industries including automotive, healthcare, manufacturing, and logistics that depend on interdependent platforms and the real-time transmission of data.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

· Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

· Ciena

· Nokia

· ZTE Corporation

· Cisco Systems Inc.

· Fujitsu Ltd

· Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

· Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

· Samsung Group

· Juniper Networks Inc.

· CommScope Holding Co. Inc.

· Extreme Networks Inc.

· Ribbon Communications Operating Company Inc.

· NEC Corporation

Telecom Equipment Market Report Scope:

• Increasing demand for high-speed internet and connectivity is driven by technological advancements in telecom, such as 5G, AI, and ML, which enhance service efficiency and reliability, supporting innovations like autonomous vehicles, smart cities, and advanced healthcare solutions.

Market Segmentation

By Offerings Products

In 2023, broadband access products remained the largest segment globally in the telecom equipment market with a share of 34.2%. The rapid growth of internet usage, supported by the expansion of streaming services, e-commerce, and cloud computing, has increased the demand for higher-speed internet connectivity. Broadband access devices, consisting of independent products like routers, switches, optical fiber cables, etc., play a significant role in higher and non-discriminatory internet access and faster data transfer.

Fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) and fiber-to-the-building (FTTB) technologies are significantly contributing to increasing demand for broadband access products. These technologies are extensively leveraged by telecom operators, as both residential and business customers wish to avail high-speed internet, video conferencing, and cloud-based services.

By Infrastructure

In 2023, the telecom equipment market was driven by wireless infrastructure leading with 58% of the market share. The reason behind this dominance is because of the ongoing rollout of 5G networks all around the globe. Telecom operators are investing heavily to upgrade their wireless infrastructure to support the high bandwidth and low latency needed for 5G.

There is a rapid rise in 5G wireless communication and high demand for base stations and small cells, as well as high densities and antennas. In addition, demand for wireless backhaul solutions is high as telecom service providers are seeking to increase available network capacity and enable the delivery of broadband services with reduced latency. Increasing trend for wireless communication along with the rapid developments in wireless technologies such as 5G, will lead to further growth of wireless infrastructure in the telecom equipment market.

Telecom Equipment Market Segmentation:

By offerings products

Broadband Access

Core Network

Software Services

Managed Services

By Infrastructure

WIRELESS INFRASTRUCTURE

Wired Infrastructure

By End User

Consumer Electronics

BFSI

Retail

Media

Defense

Others





Regional Analysis

North America region dominated the market with a revenue share of 38.02% in 2023. The region’s leadership can be attributed to the robust telecom infrastructure in the United States and Canada, as well as the increasing demand for advanced wireless services, such as 5G. The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and other regulatory bodies are working closely with telecom companies to facilitate the expansion of next-generation networks, which is propelling the demand for telecom equipment. In addition, several large telecom operators in the region, such as AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, are heavily investing in 5G infrastructure and broadband expansion. The U.S. government’s focus on improving rural connectivity through programs like RDOF is also driving demand for telecom equipment in underserved areas.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth in the telecom equipment market. This can be attributed to the rapid digitalization of countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The region is also home to some of the largest telecom operators in the world, such as China Mobile and Reliance Jio, who are aggressively rolling out 5G networks and upgrading their telecom infrastructure to support new services. India, in particular, is witnessing a significant surge in telecom infrastructure development due to the increasing adoption of smartphones and digital services. The Indian government’s initiatives to expand broadband access under the Digital India campaign are expected to further fuel the demand for telecom equipment in the country.

Recent Developments

In August 2024, Huawei announced the launch of its new 5G base station, which integrates advanced AI-driven features to optimize network management and improve operational efficiency. The company has already secured multiple contracts with telecom operators in Europe and Asia for the deployment of this technology.

In June 2024, Nokia unveiled a new suite of telecom equipment designed to support the deployment of private 5G networks in industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics. This solution is expected to accelerate the adoption of 5G technology in industrial environments, further expanding the market for telecom equipment.

