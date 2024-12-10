Identity & Access Forum Winter Market Snapshot: Emerging Mobile Driver’s License Use Cases, AI and the Evolution of Digital Identity

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Identity and Access Forum (IAF), an organization within the Secure Technology Alliance focused on advancing innovations in identity, physical, and logical access, today announced its winter market snapshot. It offers an in-depth look at the topics that are driving the industry forward. Insights included in the snapshot were gathered during the Forum’s recent quarterly member meeting in Reston, Virginia, hosted by Intercede with support from IDEMIA Public Security and Giesecke+Devrient.

Digital identity’s evolution

Karan Puri, Associate Vice President and Head of Product, Trusted Credentials at TD Bank, delivered a compelling keynote address on the power of a digital identity ecosystem, past, present and future. In the financial sector, digital identity has made major strides since the days of bank-based IDs and selfies on cards. For example, he shared that TD Bank implemented an identity verification method in its Canadian market that allows a customer to verify using other financial institution data coupled with credit bureau data safely and securely. This customer-led, privacy-driven method lets new-to-bank customers onboard using the pre-fill application feature to apply for products and services.

When considering the broader identity landscape, Puri expressed that customers want more control over their identity and how it’s being used. They want a decentralized identity ecosystem. He encourages the industry to strive toward adopting trust frameworks that limit the identity data that is stored. Cryptographically protected identity wallets and digital IDs, including mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs), will be instrumental in advancing the industry. Unfortunately, many members attending the Identity & Access Forum meeting agreed that increased security isn’t enough to motivate relying parties (RPs) to adopt stronger identity technologies like mDLs. Convenience is king. The industry must work together to reduce friction associated with implementation and educate consumers on the accessibility of emerging identity technologies to increase adoption.

New avenues opening for mDLs

A lively panel at the Forum member meeting brought together key players in the mDL ecosystem to provide updates on the burgeoning technology. Lori Daigle, Program Specialist in Identity Management at the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA), reported significant momentum, with 14 states currently operational and an additional 15 poised to launch programs soon. Within the next two years, nearly 70% of states are anticipated to adopt mDLs, despite the complexities of legislative processes slowing down implementation. Daigle emphasized the profound value of mDLs in bolstering identity assurance for relying parties, enabling secure credential verification without the need to store extraneous personal information—mitigating risks associated with data breaches while safeguarding privacy.

Panelists further explored how digital identity standards are paving the way for emerging use cases. David Kelts, CEO of DecipherID, highlighted the new ISO/IEC 18013-7 standard that will revolutionize online use cases like e-commerce fraud prevention and secure digital form submissions by allowing identity verification and authentication with ISO-compliant, fully interoperable mDLs. Keynote speaker Karan Puri was also involved in the discussion. He underscored mDLs' potential to reshape banking operations by addressing synthetic identity fraud and integrating seamless customer data aggregation. Puri noted the significance of interoperable wallet solutions, facilitating effortless transitions across platforms like Apple and Google Wallet to create frictionless, customer-centric experiences.

Ashley Hall, Project Manager at the Virginia DMV, provided a forward-looking perspective, outlining Virginia’s ambitious plans to expand mDL adoption through partnerships with the TSA, state police, and major technology firms. Hall shared compelling use cases, such as using mDLs to streamline DMV processes and enhance law enforcement operations by automating data capture during traffic stops. With over five million mDLs already in circulation and rapidly expanding applications, the panel underscored the pivotal role mDLs are set to play in redefining identity management across sectors. The IAF invites those interested in learning more about mDL implementation to attend its upcoming mDL Technology Showcase at the Identity & Payments Summit in San Diego. The showcase will take place on February 24th, 2025. It will feature real-world mDL demonstrations and networking opportunities with the nation’s leading experts in security and digital identity.

Artificial intelligence’s impact on authentication and identity

Artificial intelligence is profoundly transforming authentication and identity verification. Jason Thomas, Founder of Syrinx Labs, highlighted the dual-edged nature of AI in identity management. He warned that malicious actors are leveraging uncensored generative AI models to fabricate synthetic identities effortlessly, even populating fraudulent websites with realistic but false data. To counter these threats, Thomas urged individuals and organizations to assess their risk tolerance and adopt robust measures to minimize exposure, emphasizing that existing regulatory frameworks, while important, remain insufficient.

Jake Parker, Senior Director of Government Relations at the Security Industry Association (SIA), shared updates on AI governance, emphasizing that in the U.S., AI regulation often takes a sector-specific approach compared to the European Union's horizontal frameworks. Jamie Danker, Senior Director of Cybersecurity and Privacy Services at Venable, pointed to emerging tools like the NIST Privacy Framework and the FedRAMP Emerging Technology Prioritization Framework, which aims to streamline AI adoption in federal agencies. This new framework prioritizes generative AI applications and ensures rapid access to vetted technologies, fostering both innovation and security in government operations. Teresa Wu, chair of the IAF Steering Committee and VP of Smart Credentials at IDEMIA Public Security, added that data minimization is pivotal in AI-driven authentication, though compliance with government reporting requirements often creates friction in achieving optimal privacy practices.

These insights underline AI's potential to reshape identity management while posing new challenges in fraud prevention, regulatory alignment, and data privacy. Together, these advancements and challenges underscore the need for a balanced, collaborative approach to leveraging AI responsibly.

Resource recap

The Identity and Access Forum provides a platform for solving cross-industry challenges and promoting innovation. This is achieved through the development of educational resources. Recent publications include:

Building Trust and Accountability in Digital Financial Transactions with the Mobile Driver’s License: A white paper showcasing how the financial sector can leverage mDLs for cost reduction, compliance, improved security and more.

Digital Identity vs. Digital ID: An educational brief explaining the key differences between digital IDs and the broader concept of digital identity. It also explores the role of digital ID and digital identities in improving identity assurance.

What is Identity Assurance: An educational brief outlining the three levels of Identity Assurance, in simple terms, as defined by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

Device Identification and Authentication Methods for Payments: A white paper educating the payments industry on the tools and techniques they can leverage to enhance security in CNP transactions.

