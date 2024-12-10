Ohio's IMAP Program Offers Full Tuition Coverage for Tech Elevator Coding Bootcamps

Columbus, OH., Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech Elevator , a leading technology training provider helping individuals and companies gain in-demand skills for the modern workforce, is pleased to announce that through the Ohio Governor's Office of Workforce Transformation, students can earn awards up to 100% of coding bootcamp tuition via the Individual Microcredential Assistance Program (IMAP).

To qualify, students must be Ohio residents and complete the application, acceptance, and enrollment process for a Tech Elevator coding bootcamp cohort. During the Tech Elevator bootcamp, students will earn nine in-demand microcredentials, including object-oriented programming, SQL and relational database management, web design and responsive layouts, JavaScript, and more.

Skills gained in the bootcamp will equip students for a rewarding career in software development, offering long-term benefits including upward economic mobility, competitive salaries, flexible and remote job positions, and the opportunity to work on innovative and impactful projects.

Tech Elevator has educated more than 3,500+ students nationwide, including thousands in Ohio alone. To learn more about the funding opportunity, visit https://www.techelevator.com/imap/.

About Tech Elevator

Tech Elevator, a Stride, Inc. company (NYSE: LRN), is an intensive educational provider helping individuals and companies acquire in-demand technology skills for the modern workforce. Tech Elevator, a leading technology training provider, has graduated more than 3,500 coding bootcamp students, placing them in software development positions with over 900 hiring partners nationwide. Through our full-time and part-time, in-person and National Live Remote immersive online coding bootcamps, we teach students from various backgrounds to become software developers while helping them build necessary career-readiness skills and career connections through our Pathway Program™ to land a meaningful job in tech.

About IMAP



The Individual Microcredential Assistance Program (IMAP) helps Ohioans participate in a training program to receive a credential at no cost. IMAP training providers will cover tuition, fees, and additional costs to help you learn new skills and earn a credential that can lead to a good job. Individuals interested in earning a credential can find more information at https://workforce.ohio.gov/initiatives/initiatives/imap/for-individuals.