Adia Nutrition Opens Doors in Winter Park, FL, Now Accepting Patients for AHSCT and Regenerative Therapies





WINTER PARK, Fla., Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adia Nutrition is thrilled to announce the opening of its inaugural clinic in Winter Park, Florida. The state-of-the-art facility is now accepting patients for groundbreaking treatments, including Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (AHSCT) for Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and various regenerative therapies utilizing stem cells and platelet-rich plasma (PRP).

Located at the heart of Winter Park, the clinic is designed to provide a nurturing and healing environment for those seeking advanced medical solutions. Adia Nutrition's new clinic marks a significant milestone in the field of regenerative medicine, bringing innovative treatments closer to those in need.

About the Treatments:



AHSCT: This procedure involves the extraction and reinfusion of a patient's own stem cells, with chemotherapy playing a crucial role in preparing the body for the transplant. The chemotherapy helps to reset the immune system by eliminating existing immune cells. AHSCT for MS is particularly noted for its potential in treating autoimmune disorders, certain cancers, and other severe health conditions.

Regenerative Therapies with Stem Cells: Utilizing the body's own repair mechanisms, these therapies focus on healing tissues, reducing inflammation, and promoting the regeneration of damaged areas using stem cells, exosomes, and PRP. They offer hope for conditions ranging from muscle injuries, by promoting the regeneration of muscle tissue, to restoring joint function and reducing pain in conditions like arthritis by regrowing cartilage. Additionally, they improve the healing of tendons and ligaments, aiding in faster recovery and better outcomes, and even show promise for neurodegenerative diseases. In many cases, these regenerative therapies even eliminate the need for surgery.

Adia Nutrition has several patients scheduled to receive treatment in early January 2025. This opening is not just a new chapter for Adia Nutrition but also a beacon of hope for many looking for innovative health solutions.

Larry Powalisz, Founder of Adia Nutrition, stated, "We are immensely proud to open our doors in Winter Park, offering treatments that could change lives. Our team is committed to excellence in patient care, and we look forward to serving our community with these advanced medical therapies."

Clinic Details:

Location:



1561 W. Fairbanks Avenue

Suite 205

Winter Park, FL 32789

Contact: For appointments or inquiries, please contact +1 321-788-0850 or email at ceo@adiamed.com.

Hours: Mon-Fri 8AM-5PM

Adia Nutrition invites the media, health professionals, and the community to join in this significant moment. For more information or to schedule interviews with our medical experts, please reach out to our media relations team.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact Larry Powalisz at ceo@adiamed.com or 321-788-0850.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTC Pink: ADIA) dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established two key divisions: a supplement division providing premium, organic supplements, and a medical division establishing Clinics that specialize in Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments for Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Through these divisions, Adia Nutrition Inc. is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives by addressing both nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments.

Website: www.adianutrition.com

Website: www.adia-med.com

Website: www.biolete.com

Website: www.cementfactory.co

Twitter (X): @ADIA_Nutrition

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6054048-820f-49b8-a8f8-535f9190a669

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/05395ac1-3967-4e30-ab97-ae7b85c4b5ba