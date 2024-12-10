EDB Brings Cloud Agility and Observability to Hybrid Environments with Sovereign Control

BEDFORD, Mass., Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnterpriseDB ("EDB"), the leading Postgres data and AI company, today introduced significant enhancements to EDB Postgres® AI, empowering enterprises to deploy secure, flexible AI-driven applications in a sovereign, hybrid environment. EDB Postgres AI delivers a single pane of glass (SPoG), combining cloud agility with a hybrid-first intelligent platform tailored for transactional, analytical, and AI workloads—allowing organizations to accelerate their AI initiatives from development to production-ready applications.

Hybrid DBaaS Model: Cloud Agility in a Sovereign Environment

In response to the growing demand for flexible data management, a 2024 EDB study surveying hundreds of enterprise executives found that over 56% of enterprises now deploy mission-critical workloads in a hybrid model. This shift reflects an increasing preference for solutions that offer both agility and control, especially as data and AI become foundational to business innovation. A recent Gartner poll supports this trend, noting that while more than half of organizations are piloting generative AI, only 10% of these models progress to full production. Once operational, generative AI models require continuous training, updates, and customization to meet diverse personalization needs—demands that call for ever-expanding computational resources.

"There is immense value in developing AI solutions within the systems that already process traditional operational workloads. What we’re delivering is a hybrid platform to enable sovereign data workloads with a cloud-like lifecycle management model in the customer’s environment of choice. This not only enables a simplified approach to data management for transactional, analytical, and AI workloads, but also meaningfully greater agility, portability and granular control of TCO,” said Jozef de Vries, Chief Product Engineering Officer, EDB.

The EDB Postgres AI platform’s hybrid infrastructure allows organizations to modernize data strategies, control costs, and meet the demands of traditional and AI-driven workloads alike. With simplified database deployment, management, observability, and automation, EDB provides a comprehensive solution purpose-built for transactional, analytical, and AI applications anywhere, any environment.

Additional New Enhancements to EDB Postgres AI:

Hybrid Control Plane: Centralized Control With Real-Time Observability

The Hybrid Control Plane is the centralized management and automation tool for EDB Postgres AI. It automates administrative functions while providing real-time observability across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. With over 200 metrics and advanced diagnostics, users can monitor database health, maintain up to 99.999% availability and identify issues up to 5x faster, boosting application performance by up to 8x. The Hybrid Control Plane is now available in the tech preview of the EDB Postgres AI Software Deployment.

AI Accelerator: From Development to Production-Ready AI Applications

The release also includes the AI Accelerator within EDB Postgres AI, offering a transformative approach for enterprises aiming to test and deploy generative AI applications—from chatbots to recommendation engines—all within the trusted Postgres environment. Built with EDB’s Pipelines Extension and preloaded with pgvector, AI Accelerator automates the entire data pipeline—embedding generation, storage, indexing, and retrieval—allowing developers to seamlessly incorporate GenAI functionality with minimal code.

“AI Accelerator streamlines the AI data lifecycle from ingestion to real-time insights, providing automated embedding management and a powerful retrieval engine within a single Postgres environment,” said Aislinn Wright, VP of Product Management, EDB. “This enables businesses to rapidly integrate AI without having to integrate new software solutions, unlocking faster, more dynamic ways to gain value from their data and quickly move from experimentation to production.”

Analytics Accelerator: High-Performance Analytics Across Data Tiers

The Analytics Accelerator leverages lakehouse ecosystem integration and a Vectorized Query Engine so customers can use familiar SQL to query columnar data in external object storage. It also supports Tiered Tables functionality, offloading cold data to columnar tables in object storage and reducing the complexity of managing analytics over multiple data tiers. Additionally, it delivers near real-time OLAP capabilities with 18x greater cost efficiency and 30x faster performance than baseline PostgreSQL, enabling rapid insights and data-driven decisions.

In addition to the enhancements announced for EDB Postgres AI, PostgreSQL version 17 is now generally available across EDB products. These updates further establish Postgres as a high-performance platform capable of supporting transactional, analytical, and AI workloads. Designed for seamless workload management, the latest version enables flexibility across self-hosted environments, private and public clouds, and hybrid deployments.

To register for a concierge engagement, visit https://www.enterprisedb.com/engage.

