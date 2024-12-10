Connyct Launches on iOS: Build Your College Crew, Share Your Vibe, and Never Miss a Party

The social media upstart, emerging from stealth mode, is now available to anyone with a .edu email address as it launches exclusively into the college market.

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After months of building excitement under the radar, Connyct , the mobile short form video app designed to connect people through personalized communities, launched into the college market exclusively on the iOS App Store today. Connyct is now open to anyone with a valid .edu email address.

Bridging Online to Offline

Connyct (pronounced kuh-nekt) introduces a fresh take on social media, designed to foster genuine relationships and create memorable experiences both online and offline. The platform – already deemed a USA-based TikTok challenger – prioritizes real connections. With its launch into the college market, Connyct makes it easier than ever for students to meet, collaborate, and create meaningful communities around the college experience.

“We’ve designed Connyct to bring students together in real life, not just behind a screen,” said Matthew Berman, Co-Founder and CEO of Connyct. “After months of feedback during our initial designs and through extensive testing period, we’re thrilled to open the doors to campuses everywhere and redefine what the social media experience can be.”

The first of its kind Events Center is uniquely powered by mobile short form video that users have grown accustomed to. Users will be able to edit like a pro, plan, capture and share moments with fully-licensed music integrated into video, as well as find the hottest parties, plan group events, and keep up with their squad all in one place. No one will miss the Uber to the party or wear the same dress as you again.

Features Tailored for College Life

Campus Exclusivity: Users can only join with a .edu email, ensuring a secure and focused college community.

Interest-Based Groups: Whether it’s gaming, study groups, or outdoor adventures, students can easily find like-minded peers.

Event Discovery: From club meetings to spontaneous campus hangouts, Connyct’s event tools make it simple to stay in the loop.

Real Connections: Unlike traditional social media, Connyct emphasizes real-world meetups and meaningful interaction.

Be the “Connyctor” on Your Campus

As Connyct rolls out nationwide, the app encourages students to take the lead in bringing this innovative platform to their schools through the paid ambassador ‘Connyctor’ program . By applying and joining up, Connyctors can help build a more connected, vibrant, and inclusive campus culture inside and outside the app.

College students can download Connyct now on the iOS App Store and start shaping the future of campus life today.

For more information, visit www.connyct.com .

About Connyct

While other platforms keep users trapped in digital bubbles, Connyct is building bridges between online connection and real-life experience. Combining cutting-edge creative tools, licensed music, and privacy-first design, Connyct empowers the next generation to build authentic communities around shared passions and real-world moments.

