Broadcom Announces New Enterprise-Grade Bitnami Offering and Names Arrow Electronics as a Distributor of Bitnami Premium

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) announced today the introduction of Bitnami Premium, a commercial enterprise version of Bitnami by VMware Tanzu. The company also named Arrow Electronics, a leading technology solutions and services company, as a global distributor of Bitnami Premium.

Bitnami is a free catalog of open source software packages. Used by millions of developers on all major cloud environments, Bitnami lets developers easily access the latest open source innovation in their preferred and approved format, whether its virtual machines, containers or Helm charts. Meanwhile, platform engineering and security teams can feel confident in meeting compliance standards by utilizing Bitnami Premium’s security enhancing features.

“Averaging more than four billion downloads a year, Bitnami is critical in helping our customers accelerate their application delivery. This is why we are thrilled to announce the general availability of the new Bitnami Premium through our expanded relationship with Arrow Electronics,” said Purnima Padmanabhan, general manager of the Tanzu Division of Broadcom. “Arrow will help us deliver the value of Bitnami Premium with enhanced security features and world-class support to more customers, while we focus on delivering innovation and new capabilities.”

With Bitnami Premium, users can access unlimited Bitnami containers and Helm charts from Docker Hub. Users can also access the most up-to-date and secure Bitnami software packages for their production applications, including long-term-supported versions maintained by the upstream communities. New commercial features include:

Enterprise support for all 500+ Bitnami Premium packages.

All long-term support (LTS) branches of all Bitnami application packages are kept up-to-date.

Unlimited pulls of all Bitnami Premium containers and Helm charts from Docker Hub.

Secure software supply chain metadata including Software Bills of Material (SBOMs), SLSA 3 pipeline validation with in-toto attestations , Notation and Cosign signatures, and Build-time CVE and anti-virus scan reports.

Arrow Electronics, a trusted Broadcom partner, specializes in providing IT solutions and services and is well-known for its ability to help businesses navigate the complexities of modern IT landscapes, providing the tools and expertise needed to drive digital transformation.

“Arrow is delighted to be chosen by Broadcom to provide the new Bitnami Premium offering,” said Cedric Doignie, vice president of global new models and services for enterprise computing solutions at Arrow. “Our experience in provisioning and billing on a global scale will help facilitate a streamlined purchase process and support experience for Bitnami users during this transition.”

Arrow will be responsible for delivering a frictionless purchase and support experience. Broadcom will continue to invest in more options for organizations looking to expand their Bitnami usage.

Bitnami users can sign up for Bitnami Premium here .

