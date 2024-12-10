Centrical Appoints Brad Tompkins as Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centrical, the leading AI Performance Experience Platform for frontline employees, today announced the appointment of Brad Tompkins as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Tompkins brings extensive experience in enterprise sales and go-to-market strategies, positioning the team to drive the company’s growth initiatives.

Tompkins draws on his wealth of expertise in driving revenue growth, building high-performing teams, and leading strategic transformations, particularly in the technology and cloud sectors. He has previously held prominent executive leadership roles, including CEO of Workspot and CRO at IGEL Technology, where he was instrumental in fueling growth and scaling their businesses to new heights. Tompkins has also held key executive roles at industry-leading companies such as Red Hat, HP, and Citrix.

“This is an exciting time for the industry. We are seeing a surge in demand for solutions that help organizations transform their performance management and employee engagement for frontline teams,” said Brad Tompkins, CRO of Centrical. “I look forward to collaborating with our talented team to take the company to the next growth stage, accelerate our penetration of new markets, and empower enterprises globally with Centrical’s groundbreaking solutions. Centrical is perfectly positioned to catalyze innovation in the AI performance experience space.”

Tompkins’ deep understanding of enterprise markets and proven track record of scaling high-growth companies will be invaluable in guiding Centrical’s sales strategy. The appointment underscores the company’s commitment to rapid expansion and positions Centrical to meet customer needs with cutting-edge solutions, scalability, and measurable business impact.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brad to our leadership team. His vision and expertise will be instrumental in establishing new growth engines and expanding our presence in key verticals, including banking and financial services, travel and hospitality, BPO, and more. Brad’s unwavering focus on delivering exceptional value to our customers—both new and long-standing—and his commitment to fostering strong partnerships are exactly what we need to deepen customer loyalty and strengthen our partner ecosystem,” said Gal Rimon, Founder and CEO of Centrical.

The appointment comes at a critical time for Centrical, as organizations increasingly seek innovative approaches to employee performance, engagement, and development. Tompkins will work closely with the leadership team to expand the company’s market footprint and deliver cutting-edge performance experience solutions to a client base that already includes giants like Microsoft, IHG Hotels & Resorts, and Teleperformance.

About Centrical

Centrical, the AI Performance Experience Platform, empowers best-in-class customer experiences for the world’s leading brands by building highly engaged and productive frontline teams. The platform personalizes the employee experience, guiding individual success and growth, through AI-driven performance, coaching and quality management, personalized microlearning, and voice of the employee—all wrapped in industry-leading gamification to make the experience both fun and rewarding. In addition, Centrical’s AI copilot empowers frontline managers to develop their teams through more effective and efficient coaching.

Centrical was founded in 2013 and serves customers in 150 countries in 40 different languages. Centrical has offices in New York, Tel Aviv, and London and customers include leading multinational enterprises such as Teleperformance, DHL, Synchrony Financial, and more.