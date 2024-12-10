Basin Electric Power Cooperative Partners with Ampacimon to Optimize Transmission Line Performance

ATLANTA and LONCIN, Belgium, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ampacimon, the leading provider of grid monitoring and analytics solutions for optimal operation of the world’s critical energy infrastructure, is pleased to announce that Basin Electric Power Cooperative (Basin Electric), a not-for-profit generation and transmission cooperative serving three million members across nine states, has implemented Ampacimon’s Dynamic Line Rating (DLR) technology to more accurately identify safe, unused capacity and enhance the efficiency and reliability of its transmission lines.

To guarantee the tensile strength and clearance requirements of transmission lines are not violated, transmission lines are given line ratings that determine their maximum power-carrying capacities. Traditionally, many utilities and the companies that support them determined line ratings using approaches such as seasonal or static ratings. However, DLRs are rising in popularity as an innovative approach to evaluating the capacity of transmission lines by considering real-time weather conditions.

Ampacimon’s devices and software provide valuable insights into line conditions by analyzing real-time wind and weather data, providing instantaneous calculations and line ratings so entities like Basin Electric can push more power through appropriate lines. Basin Electric leveraged Ampacimon’s cutting-edge DLR system to optimize the performance of its transmission lines, unlocking more capacity per line.

“When faced with loading constraints in a particular region, we turned to Ampacimon’s DLR technology as a solution,” said Jeremy Severson, Vice President of Transmission at Basin Electric Power Cooperative. “Ampacimon experts quickly and accurately determined the strategic placement of sensors, and the quantity needed for effective monitoring. Within days we saw significant capacity gains which equates to savings to our members.”

Basin Electric has already deployed Ampacimon DLR sensors across 75 miles of line, and will be expanding to implement Ampacimon on two additional line segments this quarter resulting in an additional 50 miles of line being monitored.

“Basin Electric’s successful implementation of Ampacimon’s DLR technology exemplifies the transformative impact our innovative solutions can have on the energy industry,” said Stephan Heberer, CEO of Ampacimon. “By leveraging real-time weather data and advanced calculations, our system has empowered Basin Electric to achieve increased transmission line capacity, demonstrating the potential to unlock margin for more efficient and reliable energy transmission. We’re proud of our work with Basin Electric, and we look forward to paving the way for more success in the future.”

