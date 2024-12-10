Global Pulse Ingredients Market to Reach USD 41,075.47 Million by 2034 with a Steady 6% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pulse ingredients market, valued at USD 22,914.70 million in 2024, is projected to reach an impressive USD 41,075.47 million by 2034, growing at a robust CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. This growth reflects the increasing demand for sustainable, nutritious, and plant-based food solutions that align with evolving consumer preferences and global sustainability goals.

Pulse ingredients, derived from legumes such as chickpeas, lentils, peas, and beans, are lauded for their rich nutrient profile and diverse culinary applications. They are high in protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals, making them indispensable in various industries, including food and beverages, animal feed, and even personal care. As health-conscious consumers and manufacturers seek functional and eco-friendly ingredients, pulse-based solutions are reshaping the global food landscape.

Pulses are seeds that are edible and are from plants in the legume family. Pulses grow in pods that vary in shape, size, and color. They are high in protein and soluble fiber and low in fat. It also aids in the regulation of blood sugar levels and the reduction of cholesterol. Pulse ingredients are high in vitamins and minerals like zinc, iron, and magnesium, which are beneficial to one's health. Lentils, chickpeas, and peas are used as pulse ingredients.

Pulse ingredients are used in a variety of food products, including soups, sauces, bakery items, meals, snacks, and confectionery items. It comes in a variety of forms, including flour, protein, and fiber. The increasing demand for plant-based and gluten-free products and the growing adoption of protein-rich food products are the major factors driving the market growth. Increasing disposable income, combined with a shift in people's lifestyles, is expected to boost the overall market development of the Pulse Ingredients Market from 2024 to 2034.

Market Insights

The pulse ingredients market's growth is being fueled by increasing awareness about plant-based diets and the health benefits of pulses. These ingredients are extensively used in gluten-free, high-protein, and allergen-friendly food products. Moreover, the market has witnessed significant innovation in pulse-based snacks, bakery products, and plant-based meat alternatives.

However, the industry faces challenges, such as supply chain disruptions, fluctuating raw material costs, and limited consumer awareness in certain regions. Addressing these hurdles through advancements in agricultural practices and strategic marketing will be crucial for sustained growth.

Key Takeaways

Demand Surge for Plant-Based Products: With the rising popularity of vegan and vegetarian diets, pulses have become a cornerstone for producing plant-based proteins, dairy alternatives, and fortified snacks. Sustainability at the Core: Pulse cultivation requires less water and generates lower carbon emissions compared to traditional animal farming, making it a sustainable choice. Regional Insights: North America and Europe dominate the market, driven by a well-established health-conscious consumer base. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is emerging as a lucrative market due to increasing health awareness and growing urbanization. Western Europe's pulse ingredient market surges on demand for plant-based proteins and gluten/allergen-free products, reaching a projected USD 6.4 Billion by 2033 Driven by a growing focus on health and balanced diets, Japan's Pulse Ingredient Market is poised to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2033 with a 6.6% CAGR Driven by a rising appetite for protein-rich foods, Korea's pulse ingredient market is anticipated to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2033, propelled by a robust 7.7% CAGR.

“The pulse ingredients market is poised for exponential growth, driven by the convergence of health, sustainability, and innovation. As consumers become more conscious of their dietary choices, pulses are emerging as the heroes of the plant-based movement. While challenges such as supply chain efficiency and consumer education persist, the industry's adaptability and focus on innovation are likely to overcome these barriers, ensuring a bright future for this versatile ingredient.”, says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Consumers’ Preferences Driving The Demand Of Pulse Ingredient Market

The Pulse Ingredients Market is expanding due to the rising demand for natural ingredients and clean-labeled food products. Because pulse ingredients are high in vitamins and minerals, consumers are shifting their diets to include more natural and organic ingredients.

Furthermore, as people become more health-conscious, there is a growing demand for gluten-free natural ingredients. As a result, the Pulse Ingredients Market will grow between 2024 and 2034.

The growing consumer preference for food products rich in protein, like pulse ingredient protein is propelling the Pulse Ingredient Market forward. Growing demand for pulse-derived ingredients such as pea protein , pea flour, and pea starch, due to the health benefits provided by these ingredients' high protein content. As a result, the Pulse Ingredients Market is expected to grow during the forecast period 2024 to 2034.

Growth Drivers

Health and Wellness Trends: Increasing incidences of lifestyle diseases have prompted consumers to adopt healthier eating habits, boosting the demand for nutrient-dense foods like pulse-based products.

Enhanced processing techniques and product development have expanded the use of pulses in ready-to-eat meals, beverages, and functional foods.

Enhanced processing techniques and product development have expanded the use of pulses in ready-to-eat meals, beverages, and functional foods. Government Support: Policies promoting sustainable agriculture and funding for plant-based food initiatives are accelerating market expansion.









Key Industry Highlights

1. Growth of Premium Pet Food Market

Increasing pet ownership and humanization drive demand for premium pet food.

Consumers prioritize high-quality, nutritious pet food despite economic challenges.

High demand for natural and plant-based ingredients in premium pet food, especially in developed countries.

Pulses, rich in protein, are increasingly used in pet food to support pets’ muscle repair, maintenance, and growth.

2. Rising Role of Yellow Peas in Pet Nutrition

Yellow peas are replacing wheat, soy, beet pulp, and corn fibers in pet foods.

Known for their bland taste, yellow peas maintain palatability while offering nutritional fiber benefits, including laxation effects.

Often used in low-fat and weight-control pet food formulations.



3. Market Potential for Protein & Nutrition Bars

Health-conscious consumers increasingly prefer lentil-based protein products for their superior health benefits.

Lentil protein is a key driver in the sports nutrition market due to its positive health perception.

Significant growth opportunities for lentil protein products in major markets like the USA, UK, Brazil, Germany, and Japan.

Manufacturers can innovate within the plant protein segment by leveraging lentil protein's growing popularity.

Country-Wise Analysis

India Contributes to the Fastest Growth of the Market

India is a developing economy with a growing population, urbanization, and middle-class population expansion, as well as increased demand for health-benefiting food products. Pulses are regarded as a primary source of protein in Indian diets. This provides an opportunity for the pulse ingredient market to grow.

Chickpeas have accounted for the largest share in the pulse ingredient market. Around 78% area of Chickpea falls under the Indian region. Apart from this, 35% area of lentils also falls under India. The availability of raw material for pulse ingredients is abundant in the country, which is primarily used by pulse ingredient manufacturers.

Older Age Group Driving the Market in Japan

Due to the large population of older people, Japan is expected to be a major revenue generator for manufacturers of pulse ingredients. The need for health products drives the market in Japan.

The market in the country is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% for the forecasted period of 2024 to 2034. Apart from this, the demand for healthy, high in protein, food as well as beverage is also driving the demand in the country.

The Future Global Demands for Pulse Ingredient Products to be Met by Australia

Australia is the 3rd ranked producer and exporter of the pulse ingredient faba bean. Apart from this, the country is also ranked as the 7th producer and exporter of field pea. It is also the largest producer and exporter of lupins. Apart from these, the country is a small producer yet a major exporter of mungbeans.

The availability of several pulse ingredient products actually makes a bright future for the market in the country. The country is focusing on development with its supply chain facilities from farm to end-user. Also, the expansion of growing areas with new varieties is what the country is focusing on to become one of the major contributors to the market.

USA to have the Largest Share in the Pulse Ingredient Market

The United States of America is a developing market for pulse ingredients, and it is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast years. The convenience food industry is well-known for utilizing a large number of pulse ingredients.

The country's appetite for convenience foods is growing. Because of the country's busy lifestyle and aging population, modern convenience food has grown in popularity. Convenience food is popular among consumers because of its convenient properties such as ease of use, long shelf life, and high nutritional value. As a result, the country's consumption of pulse ingredients is expected to rise.

China as one of the Major Contributors to the Market

China is seen as a significant contributor to total pulse production. China, the world's second-largest economy, is expected to reach a market size at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2024 to 2034. China will continue to be one of the fastest-growing markets in this cluster of regional markets.

Countries CAGR 2024 to 2034 The USA 5.8% Brazil 5.1% India 7.5% Japan 4.9% China 7.7%





Competitive Landscape: Pulse Ingredients Market

The Pulse Ingredients market is characterized by intense competition, with major players such as Cargill, Incorporated, AGT Food Ingredients, and Ingredion Incorporated playing pivotal roles. These companies are heavily investing in research and development to drive innovation and create sustainable feed solutions that address market demands.

In addition to their focus on R&D, these players are amplifying investments in efficient manufacturing processes to improve the quality, growth potential, and performance of pulse ingredients.

To boost sales and market presence, manufacturers are adopting strategies like vertical integration and strategic acquisitions. For instance:

Glanbia PLC is enhancing its capabilities to develop, commercialize, and scale innovative products quickly and effectively. The company emphasizes collaborative and agile innovation to deliver consistent results and capture market opportunities.



Recent Developments in the Pulse Ingredients Market

2023 : The USA Dry Pea and Lentil Council partnered with The Good Food Institute India to host seminars in India, focusing on product development and global innovation in pulse-based food manufacturing.

: The partnered with to host seminars in India, focusing on product development and global innovation in pulse-based food manufacturing. March 2022: AGT Food and Ingredients announced a new oat milling facility at its plant in Aberdeen, Saskatchewan. The facility produces a variety of products, including oat groats, flours, and specialty ingredients for plant-based foods, animal feed, and other applications.

Leading Brands

Cargill, Inc.

AGT Food and Ingredients

Group Soufflet (AIT Ingredients)

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ingredion Incorporated

Müller's Mühle

Beneo GmbH

Roquette Frères

Glanbia, Plc

Ebro Foods, S.A.

Avena Foods

The Scoular Company

Batory Foods

Anchor Ingredients Co., LLC

Pulse Canada

Others

Key Segments of the Report

By Product Type:

As per Product Type, the industry has been categorized into Precooked whole pulses, Precooked flours, Flakes, Grits, Protein Solution (Isolate, Concentrate, Textured Protein, and Hydrolyzed Protein), Starch Solution, and Fiber Solutions.

By Pulses Type:

As per Pulses Type, the industry has been categorized into Beans (Faba Beans, Black Beans, and White Beans), Peas (Green Peas, Yellow Peas, and Chickpeas), and Lentils (Red Lentils, Green Lentils, and Yellow Lentils).

By End Use:

As per End Use, the industry has been categorized into Food Processing (Bakery & Confectionary, Meat Additives, Beverages, Protein and Nutrition Bars, Snacks and Cereals, Others), Foodservice, and Retail/Household.

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Central Asia, Russia and Belarus, Balkan & Baltics, and the Middle East & Africa.

German Translation:

Der globale Markt für Pulszutaten, der im Jahr 2024 auf einen Wert von 22.914,70 Millionen USD geschätzt wird, soll bis 2034 beeindruckende 41.075,47 Millionen USD erreichen. Dies entspricht einer robusten durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 6,0 % während des Prognosezeitraums. Dieses Wachstum spiegelt die steigende Nachfrage nach nachhaltigen, nährstoffreichen und pflanzlichen Lebensmittellösungen wider, die sich an die sich wandelnden Verbraucherpräferenzen und globale Nachhaltigkeitsziele anpassen.

Pulszutaten, gewonnen aus Hülsenfrüchten wie Kichererbsen, Linsen, Erbsen und Bohnen, werden für ihr reichhaltiges Nährstoffprofil und ihre vielseitigen kulinarischen Anwendungen geschätzt. Sie sind reich an Proteinen, Ballaststoffen, Vitaminen und Mineralstoffen und unverzichtbar in verschiedenen Branchen, darunter Lebensmittel und Getränke, Tierfutter und sogar Körperpflege. Da gesundheitsbewusste Verbraucher und Hersteller nach funktionellen und umweltfreundlichen Zutaten suchen, gestalten pulsbasierte Lösungen die globale Lebensmittelindustrie neu.

Markteinblicke

Das Wachstum des Marktes für Pulszutaten wird durch das zunehmende Bewusstsein für pflanzliche Ernährung und die gesundheitlichen Vorteile von Hülsenfrüchten angetrieben. Diese Zutaten werden häufig in glutenfreien, proteinreichen und allergenfreundlichen Lebensmitteln eingesetzt. Darüber hinaus gab es bedeutende Innovationen bei pulsbasieren Snacks, Backwaren und pflanzlichen Fleischalternativen.

Allerdings steht die Branche vor Herausforderungen wie Störungen in der Lieferkette, schwankenden Rohstoffkosten und begrenztem Verbraucherbewusstsein in bestimmten Regionen. Die Bewältigung dieser Hürden durch Fortschritte in der Landwirtschaft und strategisches Marketing wird entscheidend für nachhaltiges Wachstum sein.

Zentrale Erkenntnisse

Nachfrage nach pflanzlichen Produkten: Mit der steigenden Beliebtheit veganer und vegetarischer Ernährungsweisen sind Hülsenfrüchte zu einer Schlüsselzutat für die Herstellung pflanzlicher Proteine, Milchalternativen und angereicherter Snacks geworden. Nachhaltigkeit im Fokus: Der Anbau von Hülsenfrüchten erfordert weniger Wasser und verursacht geringere CO₂-Emissionen im Vergleich zur traditionellen Tierhaltung, was sie zu einer nachhaltigen Wahl macht. Regionale Einblicke: Nordamerika und Europa dominieren den Markt dank einer etablierten gesundheitsbewussten Verbraucherschaft. Der asiatisch-pazifische Raum entwickelt sich aufgrund zunehmenden Gesundheitsbewusstseins und wachsender Urbanisierung zu einem lukrativen Markt.



Wachstumstreiber

Gesundheit und Wellness: Steigende Fälle von Lebensstilkrankheiten veranlassen Verbraucher zu gesünderen Essgewohnheiten und fördern die Nachfrage nach nährstoffreichen Lebensmitteln wie pulsbasierte Produkte.

Innovationen in Forschung und Entwicklung: Verbesserte Verarbeitungstechniken und Produktentwicklungen erweitern die Verwendung von Hülsenfrüchten in Fertiggerichten, Getränken und funktionellen Lebensmitteln.

Verbesserte Verarbeitungstechniken und Produktentwicklungen erweitern die Verwendung von Hülsenfrüchten in Fertiggerichten, Getränken und funktionellen Lebensmitteln. Regierungsunterstützung: Politiken zur Förderung nachhaltiger Landwirtschaft und Finanzierung von Initiativen für pflanzliche Lebensmittel beschleunigen die Marktexpansion.



Wettbewerbssituation im Markt

Der Markt für Pulszutaten ist durch intensiven Wettbewerb gekennzeichnet. Führende Unternehmen wie Cargill, AGT Food Ingredients und Ingredion investieren stark in Forschung und Entwicklung, um innovative, nachhaltige Lösungen zu entwickeln. Strategische Akquisitionen und vertikale Integration sind weitere Maßnahmen, um Marktanteile zu sichern.

Aktuelle Entwicklungen umfassen:

2023: Partnerschaft zwischen dem USA Dry Pea and Lentil Council und dem Good Food Institute India zur Förderung von Innovationen in der pulsbasierte Lebensmittelproduktion.

Partnerschaft zwischen dem USA Dry Pea and Lentil Council und dem Good Food Institute India zur Förderung von Innovationen in der pulsbasierte Lebensmittelproduktion. März 2022: AGT Food and Ingredients eröffnete eine neue Hafermühle in Saskatchewan, Kanada, die pulsbasierte Produkte für Lebensmittel, Tierfutter und industrielle Anwendungen herstellt.

Mit dem Fokus auf Gesundheit, Nachhaltigkeit und Innovation hat der Markt für Pulszutaten eine vielversprechende Zukunft.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Global demand for pulse flour is forecast to enjoy a valuation of USD 19.3 billion in the year 2023 and expand at a CAGR rate of 7.0% to reach a valuation of USD 38.0 billion by the year 2033.

The global Pulses market is estimated to be worth USD 78.0 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 135.2 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 5.7% over the assessment period of 2024 to 2034.

The overall sales of pulse products are poised to grow at;4.3% CAGR between 2022 and 2032, totaling a valuation of USD 1,95.0 Billion by 2032.

The market value of pulse ingredient in Western Europe is projected to climb from USD 3,795.81 million in 2023 to USD 6,439.45 million by 2033.

The malt ingredients market value is expected to reach a valuation of USD 43.7 billion by 2033, rising at a CAGR of 5.4% through 2033.

The adoption of pulse ingredient in Japan is predicted to expand at a 6.6% CAGR until 2033. In Japan, the pulse ingredient market is expected to reach USD 769.04 million by 2023.

The Smoke Ingredient market is valued at USD 694.4 Million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, to reach a value of USD 1,152.9 Million by 2032.

The global milk ingredients market size reached USD 69.9 billion in 2022, worldwide demand for milk ingredients recorded year-on-year growth of 3.4% in 2023 and thus, the sales are expected to reach USD 74.7 billion in 2024.

The global food coating ingredients market is expected to reach a market valuation of USD 3.5 Billion by the year 2022, accelerating with a CAGR of 6.4% by 2022 to 2032.

The industry size of the pulse ingredient in Korea is estimated to be USD 574.74 million in 2023. The industry is estimated to surpass USD 1,202.02 million by 2033.

