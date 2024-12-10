Neulight’s IntelliTier: USA Today Highlights the AI Platform Transforming Classroom Management and Student Support

San Jose, CA, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





In a recent USA Today feature, Neulight’s IntelliTier was spotlighted as a game-changing platform for educators, combining advanced artificial intelligence with practical tools to improve classroom management and personalize student support. The article underscores how IntelliTier is simplifying the implementation of the Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) framework, helping schools address students’ behavioral and social-emotional needs with data-driven precision.

“Our focus is on personalized student support through the MTSS framework,” said Jose Moreno, Founder and CEO of Neulight. “Educators deserve better tools, and IntelliTier ensures they can access actionable insights in an intuitive way.”

Redefining AI in Education

The USA Today article highlights how IntelliTier transcends the typical application of AI in education. Rather than using AI as a buzzword, Neulight integrates it meaningfully into its platform to deliver actionable insights that empower educators. IntelliTier’s ability to collect, analyze, and present data allows teachers to identify effective interventions, adjust strategies, and address student needs in real time.

“What truly excites me about IntelliTier is its capacity to go beyond basic AI functionalities,” said Andrew Lawrence, PhD, Neulight’s CTO. “It’s designed to give educators quick, actionable insights that lead to tangible outcomes, without adding to their workload.”

A Leadership Team Bridging Tech and Education

(From left: CTO Andrew Lawrence, PhD, Advisor Lisette Mendez-Garcia, and CEO Jose Moreno at the 2024 CA MTSS Conference)

The feature also highlights the powerhouse team behind Neulight. CEO Jose Moreno brings Silicon Valley expertise honed at companies like Netflix and Microsoft, where he led data-driven projects to scale operations and improve user experiences. CTO Andrew Lawrence, PhD, is a renowned AI expert with multiple patents and a history of pioneering innovations in machine learning. Together, they have built a platform that combines cutting-edge technology with a deep understanding of educators’ needs.

Neulight’s advisory board of education professionals—including school psychologists, retired assistant superintendents, and school board members—ensures the platform remains grounded in practical, real-world applications.

Impact on the Classroom

The article emphasizes IntelliTier’s ability to simplify MTSS implementation by streamlining data collection and analysis. By leveraging the ABC (Antecedent-Behavior-Consequence) model, the platform helps educators identify which interventions are working and when adjustments are needed. This proactive approach reduces the burden on teachers while fostering better student outcomes.

Lisette Mendez-Garcia, a school board member and advisor to Neulight, praised IntelliTier’s potential: “IntelliTier is leading the way in streamlining behavior intervention, showcasing how innovative technology can improve support systems within our schools.”

A Vision for the Future of Education

USA Today’s feature concludes by highlighting Neulight’s commitment to meaningful innovation. Moreno emphasized the company’s broader mission: “We’re here to create a meaningful difference. This is just the beginning.”

As Neulight looks ahead, the company plans to expand IntelliTier’s reach nationwide, helping more schools adopt scalable, AI-driven solutions to improve classroom management and student support.

