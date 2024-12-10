Graft Versus Host Disease (GvHD) Treatment Market Outlook, 2024-2028 & 2033 - Revenue Shares for Corticosteroids, Monoclonal Antibodies, Immunosuppressants and Other Products

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Graft Versus Host Disease (GvHD) Treatment Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This GvHD treatment market report covers characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



The graft versus host disease (GVHD) market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $2.65 billion in 2023 to $2.85 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth observed during the historic period can be attributed to several factors, including an increase in the number of allogeneic transplantations, a growing incidence of acute GVHD, an increasing rate of hematopoietic stem cell treatments, rising demand for bone marrow transplants, the escalating prevalence of GVHD worldwide, a rise in chronic GVHD cases, advancements in technology, and an increase in the patient population.







The graft versus host disease (GVHD) market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.82 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be attributed to several factors, including an increase in the number of allogeneic transplantations, a growing incidence of acute GVHD, an increasing rate of hematopoietic stem cell treatment, rising demand for bone marrow transplants, the rising prevalence of GVHD worldwide, an increase in chronic GVHD cases, advancements in technology, and a rise in the patient population. Major trends expected in the forecast period include partnerships, investments, product approvals, and customizations.



The anticipated rise in hematological disorders is expected to drive the growth of the graft versus host disease (GVHD) treatment market in the foreseeable future. For example, according to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's 2023 report, leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma are projected to cause the deaths of approximately 57,380 people in the US in 2023. This equates to roughly 157 individuals per day or more than six deaths every hour from blood cancer. Thus, the increasing prevalence of hematological disorders is a driving force behind the graft versus host disease (GVHD) treatment market.



Key players in the GVHD treatment market are actively developing advanced drugs and seeking regulatory approval to gain a competitive edge. For instance, in March 2023, Incyte Corporation, a US-based healthcare company, developed ruxolitinib extended-release (XR) tablets, a JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor, which received approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for once-daily use in treating specific types of myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and graft-versus-host disease (GVHD).



North America was the largest region in the graft versus host disease (GVHD) treatment market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the graft versus host disease (GVHD) treatment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the graft versus host disease (GVHD) treatment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Research Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Product Type: Corticosteroids; Monoclonal Antibodies; Immunosuppressants; Others

2) By Disease Type: Acute GvHD; Prophylaxis GvHD; Chronic GvHD

3) By End User: Hospitals Pharmacies; Retail Pharmacies; Online Pharmacies



Key Companies Profiled: Pfizer Inc.; Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Merck & Co. Inc.; Sanofi SA



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.85 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $3.82 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global

List of Companies Featured in the Report

Pfizer Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Sanofi SA

Novartis AG

Bristol Myers Squibb

AstraZeneca

Abbott Laboratories

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Eli Lilly And Company

Novo Nordisk A/S

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Merck KGaA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Biogen Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

Allergan plc

Incyte Corporation

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Genzyme Corporation

Kiadis Pharma

Neovii Pharmaceuticals AG

ElsaLys Biotech SA

Mesoblast Ltd.

Soligenix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mg528g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment