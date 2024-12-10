Liquid Biofuels Market Analysis and Strategic Business Report, 2024-2030: Development of Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) Generates New Market Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Biofuels - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Liquid Biofuels was estimated at US$92.1 Billion in 2023, and is projected to reach US$139.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
Report Features:
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bangchak Petroleum Company, Ltd., Butamax Advanced Biofuels LLC, and more.
- Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Bioethanol segment, which is expected to reach US$87.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.5%. The Biodiesel segment is also set to grow at 5.8% CAGR over the analysis period.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $24.4 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.1% CAGR to reach $31.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Why You Should Buy This Report:
- Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Liquid Biofuels Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.
- Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.
- Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Liquid Biofuels Market.
- Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.
Key Questions Answered:
- How is the Global Liquid Biofuels Market expected to evolve by 2030?
- What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?
- Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?
- How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?
- Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?
Select Competitors (Total 82 Featured):
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Bangchak Petroleum Company, Ltd.
- Butamax Advanced Biofuels LLC
- CropEnergies AG
- Emami Agrotech Limited
- Enerkem, Inc.
- Fulcrum BioEnergy, Inc.
- Gevo, Inc.
- Pacific Ethanol, Inc.
- Poet LLC
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|319
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$92.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$139.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Global Economic Update
- Liquid Biofuels - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Surging Demand for Renewable Energy Sources Generates Demand for Liquid Biofuels
- Technological Innovations in Biofuel Production Expands Addressable Market Opportunity
- Advancements in Enzyme Technologies Strengthens Business Case for Liquid Biofuels
- Supportive Renewable Energy Legislation Crucial for Market Growth
- Growing Investment in Biofuel Infrastructure Sets the Stage for Market Expansion
- Introduction of Advanced Biofuels Bodes Well for Market Growth
- Adoption of Circular Economy Practices Spurs Growth in Demand for Liquid Biofuels
- Increasing Use of Biofuels in Transportation Accelerates Market Demand
- Rising Awareness about Climate Change Drives Adoption of Liquid Biofuels
- Growing Agricultural Waste Utilization Throws the Spotlight on Biofuels Market Potential
- Integration of AI and IoT in Biofuel Production Enhances Operational Efficiency
- Rising Fossil Fuel Prices Propel Growth of Liquid Biofuels Market
- Development of Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) Generates New Market Opportunities
- Emergence of Bio-Refineries Expands the Scope of Biofuel Production and Market Potential
- Rising Energy Security Concerns Propel Demand for Domestic Biofuel Production
- Global Initiatives towards Net Zero Emissions Throw Spotlight on Biofuels Industry
- Increasing R&D Investment in Second and Third Generation Biofuels Bodes Well
- Public-Private Partnerships in Biofuel Sector Spur Innovation and Market Expansion
- Growing Consumer Preference for Green Products Generates Demand for Bio-Based Fuels
- Development of New Feedstock Sources Expands Addressable Market for Liquid Biofuels
- Stringent Emission Reduction Targets Propel Adoption of Liquid Biofuels
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5hj8os
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment