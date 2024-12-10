Liquid Biofuels Market Analysis and Strategic Business Report, 2024-2030: Development of Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) Generates New Market Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Biofuels - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Liquid Biofuels was estimated at US$92.1 Billion in 2023, and is projected to reach US$139.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Bioethanol segment, which is expected to reach US$87.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.5%. The Biodiesel segment is also set to grow at 5.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $24.4 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.1% CAGR to reach $31.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Bangchak Petroleum Company, Ltd.

Butamax Advanced Biofuels LLC

CropEnergies AG

Emami Agrotech Limited

Enerkem, Inc.

Fulcrum BioEnergy, Inc.

Gevo, Inc.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc.

Poet LLC

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 319 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $92.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $139.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global

