Folding Cartons Market Size to Elevate US$ 288.02 Bn by 2033

Ottawa, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The folding cartons market size is on track to record US$ 186.41 billion in 2025 and is set to rise beyond US$ 270.27 billion by 2032, a study published by Towards Packaging a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.

Exploring the Growth Potential of the Market

The folding carton is one of the most popular types of packaging used to package and transport goods like cosmetics, food items, and electronic devices. Folding cartons are lightweight and stiff as compared to other paper-based packaging. The benefits of using folding cartons include environmental sustainability, reduced packaging waste due to their degradable nature, and cost savings.

Easy recyclability, lower cost, and sufficient protection make folding cartons a preferred packaging solution for end-use industries, including food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and cosmetics & personal care. Folding cartons are available in different sizes and shapes.

The folding cartons market is experiencing rapid growth due to the rising demand for sustainable packaging solutions. People are becoming more aware of the environmental impact of plastic packaging waste, leading to increased adoption of paper-based packaging. Moreover, government initiatives to reduce plastic waste and ban on single-use plastic packaging have encouraged many industries to use green packaging solutions. Packaging manufacturers operating in the market are also focusing on developing eco-friendly packaging materials to cater to consumers’ varying demands.

Folding Cartons Market Trends

Growing Focus on Sustainability: With the growing focus on sustainable practices, there is a high demand for eco-friendly packaging among businesses. Custom folding cartons are ideal solutions since they are made of recycled and bio-degradable materials, such as paper and cardboard, reducing waste generation and environmental impact.

Technological Advancements: Advances in packaging technology led to the development of smart packaging . Implementing QR codes and NFC tags on packaging improves transparency and traceability. In addition, implementing AI features in packaging technologies automates the entire process. AI helps in quality assurance and detects flaws in manufacturing processes. Moreover, it also helps to optimize inventory levels and streamlines supply chain management.

Demand for Premium Packaging: Folding cartons are gradually establishing their position in the premium and luxury packaging segment . Various food and cosmetic manufacturers look to enhance customer experience. However, customized packaging helps brands stand out, further increasing brand identity. With the rising adoption of premium cosmetic products, the demand for premium packaging made from compostable materials is rising, significantly contributing to market expansion.

Folding cartons are gradually establishing their position in the premium and . Various food and cosmetic manufacturers look to enhance customer experience. However, customized packaging helps brands stand out, further increasing brand identity. With the rising adoption of premium cosmetic products, the demand for premium packaging made from compostable materials is rising, significantly contributing to market expansion. Increased Adoption as a Secondary Packaging: The demand for folding cartons is increasing in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. These cartons are used as secondary packaging to provide additional protection to medical devices and other pharmaceutical products that require enhanced protection. In December 2022, the European Carton Makers Association (ECMA) has released Best Practice Guidelines for Pharmaceutical Secondary Packaging, demonstrating the core focus that the European pharma folding carton sector has on patient and consumer health & safety.

Insights from Key Regions

Asia Pacific’s Sustained Dominance in the Folding Cartons Market: What till 2034?

In 2023, Asia Pacific dominated the market by holding the largest share. This is mainly due to the increased urbanization and disposable income, leading to increased consumption of packaged goods. The rapid increase in e-commerce businesses and retail stores further contributed to the region’s dominance. Moreover, various governments have imposed regulations on plastic use, boosting the demand for folding cartons.

For instance, on August 12th, 2021, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change notified the Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2021, prohibiting the use of single-use plastic items, which have low utility and high littering potential, with effect from July 1st, 2022.



There is a rising trend of online shopping, which has a profound impact on the packaging industry. With the growing concerns about the disposal of plastic waste, the demand for paper-based packaging is increasing in the region. Moreover, rising industrialization in countries like India and China is a major factor boosting the regional market growth in the coming years.

Growing Adoption of Packaged Food to Boosts the Folding Cartons Market in North America

The market in North America is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the rising adoption of packaged food items. The rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical and personal care & cosmetic sectors further contributes to regional market growth. Environmental regulations regulations have encouraged various industries to shift toward sustainable packaging solutions. Thus, businesses are investing in customized packaging made from sustainable materials to create a brand image and cater to consumers’ demands. The region also boasts many packaging manufacturers, leading to high production of folding cartons.

In November 2023, the Paperboard Packaging Council (PPC) revealed the name of top winners of its 80th North American Paperboard Packaging Competition, demonstrating folding cartons and rigid boxes are among the highest quality paperboard packaging created by North American manufacturers in the past year.



Folding Cartons Market Segmentation

On the basis of material, the paperboard segment accounted for a considerable share of the market in 2023, owing to the increased adoption of paper-based packaging. Paperboard is a versatile and lightweight material and can be recycled many times. The rising awareness of plastic pollution has further pushed brands to shift from plastic to paper-based packaging, contributing to segmental dominance.

Based on end-use industry, the food & beverages segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2023. This is mainly due to the increasing demand for ready-to-eat and packaged foods. Folding cartons are ideal for packaging and transporting food items such as frozen foods, bakery products, confectionery, and snacks, as they provide enhanced protection and reduce food spoilage.

Competitive Landscape

The market is evolving rapidly, as market players are continuously driving innovations to hold the maximum share of the market. Key players competing in the folding cartons market are American Carton Company, DS Smith Plc., Graphic Packaging International, Huhtamaki Group, International Paper Company, Smurfit Kappa Group, Mondi Group, Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Stora Enso, Oji Holdings Corporation, Sonoco Products Company, and WestRock Company.

Mondi Group continues to flourish in the market with its commitment toward delivering sustainable packaging solutions. In January 2024, Mondi received four prestigious WorldStar Awards for innovative packaging, highlighting its commitment to sustainability and circular economy-driven packaging.

Recent Developments in the Market

In October 2024, Al-Medan Project Factory for Carton (MPFC), one of the largest carton and packaging companies in Saudi Arabia, announced the launch of Rams Al-Tatour folding carton factory, its second state-of-the art printing press.

In November 2023, Metsa Group unveiled plans to boost the production of folding boxboard at the Husum-incorporated pulp and paperboard mill in Sweden. The company aimed to raise the annual production capacity of folding boxboards (FBB) by 200,000 tons to 600,000 tons. The development strategy will support the company in strengthening its position in the European folding boxboard market.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Material

Paperboard

Solid bleached board/sulphate (SBB/S)

Solid unbleached board/sulphate (SUB/S)

Folding boxboard (FBB)

Coated recycled board (CRB)/white-lined chipboard (WLC)

Uncoated recycled board (URB)

Others



By Type

Straight Tuck End

Reverse Tuck End

Auto-lock Bottom Box

Snap Bottom Lock Box

Others



By End-Use Industry

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Electrical & Electronics

Tobacco

Others

By Region

North America

Mexico

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



