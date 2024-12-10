AutoScheduler.AI Wins Readers’ Choice Product of the Year Award

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Orchestration Platform and WMS accelerator, announces the company has been honored with a Readers’ Choice Products of the Year Awards from Modern Materials Handling, Material Handling Product News (MHPN), and Material Handling 24/7. AutoScheduler.AI wins in the supply chain software category for its AutoPilot and AutoPilot Central solutions that improve efficiencies, labor utilization, and on-time, in-full fulfillment rates within the warehouse.

“We are pleased to be selected by the readers of Modern Materials Handling and MHPN to win this prestigious award,” says Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI. “The readers are actual users of our products, so they understand the real benefits and value that AutoPilot and AutoPilot Central bring to their operation.”

These awards honor the achievements of companies for advances in materials handling systems and equipment within manufacturing, distribution centers and warehouses. Companies were invited to submit the products they felt were worthy of product of the year honors, and MHPN readers decided the winners in the various categories. Last year, over 5000 responses were received in a survey to readers.

The editorial teams at Modern Materials Handling and MHPN congratulate all the companies for their products, but the real winners are their customers, who have access to some of the best tools ever for improving safety, efficiency, and productivity. Winning products will be featured in MHPN magazine’s December issue and online at MaterialHandling247.com.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI empowers you to take full control of your warehouse with a cloud-based solution that seamlessly integrates with your existing WMS/LMS/YMS or any other solution. We automate critical tasks like labor scheduling, dock management, and task sequencing, ensuring everything runs smoothly and efficiently. You’ve already invested in the software to run your warehouse—what we do is provide the orchestration layer that ties it all together to make real-time data-driven decisions. With AutoScheduler.AI, you get smart orchestration for a smarter, more agile warehouse. Reach out to us at info@autoscheduler.ai for more information.

