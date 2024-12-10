Decubate celebrates DCB coming to Base





Most people miss the next big blockchain opportunities because they’re stuck paying high fees and navigating complex platforms.



ZOETERMEER, The Netherlands, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ranked as the #3 launchpad globally for current ROI, Decubate is taking another step by expanding $DCB to Base, a blockchain celebrated for its speed, scalability, and affordability. In addition, it is hosting an exciting raffle to celebrate this milestone. New registrants can win 10x Tier Upgrades worth $10,000+ and supercharge their journey in Web3, trying out the platform operating at full throttle.

Why Base?

Decubate is now multichain, which means you can access the platform on both Base and BNB Chain. If you're new to Decubate, it’s never been easier to get started:

Sign up HERE and verify your account to unlock a free tier—no strings attached.

to unlock a free tier—no strings attached. From there, you can stake on Base Pools to boost your tier , earn rewards, and gain even more access to Decubate’s exclusive launches.

Are you already familiar with staking on Decubate? No worries, existing pools on the BNB Chain remain intact. When your staking period ends, you’ll have the flexibility to bridge your $DCB to Base and explore new opportunities.

This smooth transition is made possible through Decubate’s key partnerships:

Axelar : Ensures bridging $DCB between chains is fast, secure, and hassle-free. Say goodbye to complicated cross-chain processes!

Ensures bridging $DCB between chains is fast, secure, and hassle-free. Say goodbye to complicated cross-chain processes! Aerodrome Listing: Boosts liquidity, making trading and investing your $DCB on Base easier whenever you’re ready.

What does this mean for you?

Whether you’re staking on BNB Chain or diving into Base pools for the first time, Decubate gives you the tools to level up, invest early, and take advantage of Web3’s best projects.

Take RWA Inc. , for example—a project launched on Decubate that hit an all-time-high ROI of 14x and is still holding steady at 11x. This real-world success showcases how Decubate’s rigorous vetting and early access can turn opportunities into remarkable results for its investors.

Celebrate the Expansion: Join the $10,000+ Raffle

With Decubate expanding to Base and embracing multichain flexibility, there’s never been a better time to get started. New users can register and verify their accounts during the promotional period to claim a free base tier—and that’s just the beginning.

By creating a verified account before December 31st and completing the raffle form, you’ll be eligible to win:

A Silver Tier Upgrade if you stick with your free base tier.

if you stick with your free base tier. A +2 Tier Boost if you level up your account by staking $DCB. For example: Base Tier → Silver Tier Bronze Tier → Gold Tier Silver Tier → Platinum Tier Platinum Tier → Diamond Tier

if you level up your account by staking $DCB. For example:

More information about the Tier system here .

This rewards new registrants and those who actively upgrade their tier, ensuring everyone can experience Decubate’s platform at its best.

With an exciting lineup of new project launches in Q4 2024 and 2025, this is the perfect opportunity to claim your spot, boost your tier, and unlock exclusive access to the next wave of blockchain innovation.

Will you be part of it? Register today HERE , verify your account, fill out the form HERE , and take the first step toward unlocking Web3’s best opportunities.

Contact:

Piero | Marketing Manager

support@decubate.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/48aeff7c-ef95-42a2-8a13-152063296020